Govern well to prevent the ‘jokes of coup’ plots-Nunoo-Mensah

Former National Security Coordinator under the National Democratic Congress (NDC) administration, Brigadier General [Rtd] Nunoo-Mensah, has doubted the capacity of three arrested suspects linked a plot to stage a coup to indeed act.

The retired military officer said the details in the public domain, are scanty hence it would not be sufficient for him to agree to the claims made.

The former security advisor said it would only be proper for him to accept the claims by government after the suspects have been arraigned in court and evidence provided to support the allegations.

‘’It is a joke for anyone to say the suspects were plotting a coup. I don’t know how they were going to plot the coup. In the past, we had only the state broadcaster but today, we have a lot of private owned stations hence it makes no sense for anyone to plot a coup. A coup will not solve our problems, but make us retrogress,’’ he said.

He said the only legitimate way for any government to be removed from office is through a democratic process.

He was however quick to add ‘’government must address the challenges confronting Ghanaians to prevent people from taking advantage of the situation to create unnecessary tension. We need to govern the nation well so the living conditions of Ghanaians will improve.”

In a related development, Minister of Information Kojo Oppong Nkrumah has said some military personnel including an officer are in custody over the alleged attempted coup plot on Ghana’s presidency.

The

Minister further disclosed that the suspects would be processed for court in

some few days.

“There

are military persons including an officer who are in custody and being

interrogated in connection with this incident,” the Information minister told

sit-in host of

Morning Starr Lantam Papanko on Tuesday. That adds to the three others that

were earlier announced in the government statement on the matter.

“This is not a matter that we can just trivialise or discuss on Facebook and WhatsApp platforms, we need to commend our security agencies. The group have put in place measures to procure instruments to execute their plans and have even started testing some of the instruments and that was why the Security Agencies had to step in immediately. From the brief given by the security agencies they have been monitoring the activities of a group of persons who had plans of overthrowing the government for about 15 months now”.

By: Rashid Obodai Provencal

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

