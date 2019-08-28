Politics

Gomoa East NDC to re-organize Parl primary after it failed to produce a winner

0

The Gomoa East NDC chairman Mr, Anthony Effissah has disclosed that no aspirant won the primaries organized last Saturday in Gomoa East.

The situation has therefore necessitated a run-off to determine the winner, he told the media a press briefing today.

According to the chairman, there was a counting mistake, which went in favour of one of the aspirants, Abraham Bruce but later there was re-counting and Abraham Bruce got 277 whereas Desmond Paitoo also got 277, leading to a tie.

He has therefore urged the supporters of the two aspirants to let peace and unity prevail as the re-election will soon be organise.

He also hinted the NDC as a party in Gomoa East will win the seat coming 2020 election so the incumbent MP, Kojo Asamanyi should forget the seat in 2020.

By: Rainbowradioonline.com

