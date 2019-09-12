Give young people the chance to have their voices heard-UNICEF Country Rep

The UNICEF country representative in Ghana, Mrs Anne-Claire Dufay has reiterated the need to give young people a chance to have their voices heard and to be kept up to date with vital information.

She moreover, emphasized on the need to protect the right of the child by providing a platform that will allow them to come out with their issues which may need stakeholders attention to find solutions to them.

Mrs Anne-Claire Dufay made this known today (Thursday) during the celebration of the first year anniversary of U-report in Ghana at KNUST.

U-report is a social messaging tool and data collection system introduced by UNICEF in Ghana in August 2018, with support from Korea International Cooperation Agency and Global Affairs Canada that seeks to improve citizens engagement, inform stakeholders and to foster positive change among the young people by giving their voices heard.

During the program, the authorities of UNICEF announced that within a year 60,000 people across Ghana had joined the social innovative platform.

The Director of programs and operations at the National Youth Authority (NYA), Mr Mumuni Sulemana on his part advised the youth to stay away from quick money and concentrate on activities that will help give them lasting job opportunities.

By: Kwabena Amoateng

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

