Give us jobs before you get us off the streets-Kumasi Prostitutes

Female sex workers in Kumasi have bared their teeth at the Ashanti Regional Security Council over attempts to rid them off the streets of Kumasi.

The sex workers told Rainbow Radio’s Alhaji Anokye they will only get off the streets of Kumasi when they are provided with an alternative livelihood or jobs.

The Security Council has in recent times initiated moves to arrest sex workers in Kumasi.

However, the sex workers told him they have no jobs and felt the only source of survival was to engage in prostitution.

Thirty-six Nigerian prostitutes arrested in the exercise have already been repatriated.

The Council says prostitution has become a bad influence on minors resulting in increasing child prostitution in the region.

Meanwhile, the Regional Minister and Chairman of the REGSEC, Simon Osei Mensah, says the Council is supporting the police and the Immigration Service to flush out foreign prostitutes.

“When you go to Danyame area in the night, you find them scattered all over the place and I don’t think it’s healthy for us and we have to eradicate that one,” he said.

The Regional Council has between January and April this year, arrested thirty-six of sex workers , all Nigerians, in Kumasi and Konongo.

Commenting on the issue, Regional Director of Immigration, Michael Kwadede said: “Sixteen Nigerian prostitutes were also repatriated after they were arrested in Konongo by Immigration officers and policemen on the 29th of January 2019. We’ve also repatriated 20 Nigerian prostitutes in collaboration with the police this year.’’

He added: “those who are arrested, you do find minors. Some [of them] are below 16-years; some around 14, 15 years all indulging in such illegal activity.’’

According to him, it was time for people patronising services of prostitutes to be arrested.

“The whole thing is demand and supply. If the demand is not there, the supply won’t be there. Because we are patronising, that is why they always go there; they find it to be lucrative.’’

“It is time we have to do some of the arrest involving those who are also patronising because if you don’t go there, they would go and stand there the whole night, nobody calls them the whole night, I don’t think tomorrow they will come back,” he said.

By: Rashid Obodai Provencal

