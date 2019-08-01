Give Boxing equal attention just like football-Azumah Nelson to Gov’t

Ghanaian boxing hall of famer, Azumah Nelson, has called on government to pump in more resources into boxing just like football.

The celebrated boxer said every good thing comes with money hence the need for government to support boxing if we want Ghana to continue to shine at the global stage.

Azumah Nelson was speaking at a press conference organised to brief the media on the on going ‘Bukom Fist of Fury Boxing League’.

The retired boxer said sports is a good avenue to transform the lives of talented people hence the need for government to support the boxing fraternity.

He was worried football has been given the needed support with the other sporting disciplines neglected.

Boxing he posited has won the nation more laurels compared to football.

He commended the organizers for organizing the league saying it would help unearth talents.

He was of the view that professional boxing must go hand in hand with the amateur league in order to help the amateur boxers, learn from the professionals.

The most important thing in boxing he said is coaching.

He said we need good coaches who are well experienced to train boxers.

He underscored the need for coaches to be properly trained to understand the game properly so they are able to pass on their experience to the boxers.

