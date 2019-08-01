Girl, 3, beheaded and gang-raped in India

A three-year-old girl has been abducted, gang-raped and beheaded in India, according to reports.

The child had been sleeping with her mum and mum’s partner at Tatanagar train station in Jamshedpur city when a man picked her up and walked away with her.

Terrifying CCTV shows the moment a man dressed in shorts and a t shirt casually picks the child up and then carries the girl away.

Waking up to the horror that her daughter was missing, the mum ran to the police station and told them she suspected her partner of the kidnapping.

The girl’s decapitated body was found nearby by police.

Three men have been arrested on suspicion of raping and killing the little girl.

One of the alleged killers, Rinku Sahu, had already served time for the kidnap and attempted murder of another child in 2015.

It is believed he was the one in the CCTV footage.

Rinku and his friend Kailash, both in their 30s, allegedly told the police they raped the child over a whole day and strangled her because she wouldn’t stop crying.

Police also arrested Monu Mandal, who is believed to be the child’s mum’s partner and was with her at the platform.

Monu is being investigated for child trafficking.

The security footage helped the police track down the main suspects.

Police said that the person shown in the CCTV footage is Rinku.

A father of three, he had allegedly kidnapped and assaulted many children before.

BY: mirror.co.uk

