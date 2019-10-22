Girl, 11, who was declared missing found but defiled multiple times

An eleven-year-old girl [name withheld] who went missing for a week, has been found at Nsawam, but in a state of trauma after her abductor allegedly defiled her multiple times.

The victim went missing since last week, and her parents have been searching for her but all to no avail.

Uncle of the victim told Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm that the victim left home without informing anyone.

When asked why she left home, the victim reportedly told the parents she felt something asking her to move out of the house which she did.

She later realised she was in Nsawam and lost her way back home.

It was at this point that the suspect who reportedly defiled her five times took her home.

It is the narration of the uncle that the suspect later handed the girl over to his auntie to assist her in selling bread along the street.

Meanwhile, the police are yet to effect an arrest, the uncle told Kwabena Agyapong.

According to him, when the police visited the location where the incident occurred, the suspect was not home.

”The police also failed to arrest the woman who subjected our daughter to the ordeal of selling bread along the street. They told us the key suspect will abscond, should they arrest the auntie,” he disclosed.

By: Rashid Obodai Provencal

