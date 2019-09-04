GIJ@60: School to organize blood donation exercise on Sept 11 & 12

The Ghana Institute of Journalism (GIJ), has announced to the student body and the general public that it is organizing a 2-day blood donation exercise as part of its 60th-anniversary celebrations.

The exercise according to the school is in collaboration with the National Blood Service.

The exercise would be held on September 11th and 12th respectively.

Meanwhile, a health screening exercise has been scheduled for September 14, 2019.

The blood donation and health screening exercise would be held at the forecourt of the Institute opposite the British Embassy.

The school in March this year launched the 60th-anniversary celebrations on the theme: “GIJ: Celebrating Our Past, Inspiring Our Future.”

The anniversary, which would include; a media contest, forms part of the activities marking the celebrations of the Diamond Jubilee of the Institute, to celebrate its past and inspire the future.

The 60th Anniversary celebrations will feature activities through to October 2019 including exhibitions, public lectures and an academic conference, health walk, fundraising events, and culminate in October with an alumni homecoming, grand durbar, and gala.

The school has also hinted of plans to establish a world-class Digital Media Hub that will provide leading-edge technology to serve local and international students, faculty, and professionals.

The Hub will be equipped with digital media departments such as Research and E-library, as well as centres for digital audio-visual, online news and current affairs, graphics and adverts design, and digital print production.

Also, Proceeds from the GHS100 million Endowment Fund will help the Institute set up a program that meets global standards in practical training to equip talented students and professional journalists with superior writing and analytical skills and a solid knowledge base so they can address complex national and international issues adequately.

About GIJ

GIJ was established in October 1959 as the first school of journalism in Sub-Saharan Africa. The Institute for six-decades now has focused on journalism and communication education and is credited with producing the majority of media professionals, corporate communicators, advertising and public relations practitioners in Ghana.

By: Rashid Obodai Provencal

