Ghana’s communications minister awarded by FIDA

The award was in recognition of Mrs Owusu Ekuful’s tremendous work in the protection of the rights of Women and Children.

The 2019 FIDA Africa Regional Congress held in Abuja, Nigeria was under the theme:

“The growth of women and children in Africa: beyond rhetoric”

The International Federation of Women Lawyers (FIDA) is a Non-Governmental, Non-Profit Organization of women lawyers which was formed in 1964.

Presenting the award of excellence to Mrs. Owusu Ekuful, FIDA noted her work in empowering women in Ghana.

‘We are aware of the tremendous work that you have done for almost 30 years, first as a lawyer, women’s rights advocate, member of Parliament for Ablekuma West and minister for communications in advancing the cause of women and show our gratitude for your work in fighting for Women and Children in Ghana,’ FIDA said.

‘This award is in appreciation of your work in fighting for the rights of marginalised women and children in Ghana.’ FIDA added.

Receiving the award, Mrs. Owusu-Ekuful expressed her appreciation to FIDA for recognizing her little input in empowering women and pledged to do even more .

‘It’s a great privilege for my modest efforts in empowering women and children to be recognised and rewarded by Fida Africa. I’m deeply humbled and elated. This award will encourage me to do even more, both locally and internationally for voiceless, vulnerable and excluded men and women. I really appreciate it. Many thanks to FIDA for bestowing this honour on me’ Ursula said. 8 other women were honoured including former first Lady of Nigeria, H. E. Mrs Miriam Babangida whose award was received on her behalf by her daughter, Madam Aisha Babangida, and former second lady H. E. Mrs. Amina Abubakar.

Ursula Owusu-Ekuful has been a member of FIDA since 1990 and was a former president of Fida Ghana and Africa Regional Vice President of Fida International

By: Rainbowradioonline.com

