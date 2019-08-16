Ghanaians to pay more for medical services as GMA announces new charges

The Ghana Medical Association has announced new charges for patients who m,ay seek their services.

This is contained in a letter the Association wrote to its members earlier this week.

The letter from the GMA said, “the stated professional fees are the actual payments (money) to be given to or received by the Medical Doctor or Dentist irrespective of whatever collection procedure (with or without administrative charges) put in place at the facility or institutional level.”

The fees are to be paid directly to the individual doctor aside any other administrative charges that will be paid to the medical facility a patient seeks attention from.



Exhumation reports, per the new charges will cost an individual not less than GH¢10,000 while Police reports on rape will cost you GH¢300 and GH¢800.

