Ghanaians must elect competent & professional minds to Parl-Lawyer Sosu

Elected parliamentary candidate for Madina on the ticket of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), lawyer Francis-Xavier Sosu says persons who are elected into parliament must be professionals.



He said because parliamentarians work on different committees, persons elected must be of strong professional backgrounds including economy, agriculture, and law among others.



The lawyer told Kwabena Agyapong on Frontline on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm that he won the nod to represent the NDC because he was a distinguished candidate with a strong professional background.



‘’I sold a message of quality parliamentary representation. I told them you do not need to be a lawyer to necessarily be in parliament. However, you need someone with a professional background in a field to represent you in parliament.’’



He further explained as strong and confident individual, I have been able to take the government on issues and also your ability to lobby to bring development to your constituents. I have these competencies and that was why I was voted for as a candidate.



Lawyer Sosu said he has started his campaign; met with the losers to explain to them why they should help the NDC win the seat in Madina.



He indicated the major cause is to defeat the NPP, make sure former President Mahama wins the 2020 presidential race.



He was optimistic he will win the race no matter the candidate that will represent the NPP.



By: Rashid Obodai Provencal

