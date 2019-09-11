Ghanaians express varied views on increment in transport fares

Some commuters have expressed mixed reactions following the announcement of an increment in transport fares by 10 per cent.

Whereas some have opined that the increment would have an impact on their finances, others were of the view that the increment was justified considering the increment in fuel prices.

Speaking to Nyankonton Mu Nsem on Rainbow Radio 87.5fm, some passengers decried the increase in the prices of the transport fare, saying that it would affect their budgets and other plans.

‘’The increment would affect our budget; I strongly believe they could have done something about it. Anytime there is a hike in transport fares, the prices of goods and services are also increased,’’ a commuter said.

Another who had a varied view said: ‘’I think the increment is justified considering t6he fact that fuel prices were increased’’.

The Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU) says effective September 16, public transport fares will go up by 10 per cent.

The Union justifying the increment said the various components that go into the running of commercial transport services have gone up.

The increased fares will cover intra-city (trotro), intercity (long-distance ride) and shared taxis.

The last time fares were increased was in January 2018.

By: Rashid Obodai Provencal

