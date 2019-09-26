‘Ghanaian who was prevented from attending forum in US was a security threat’-Obiri Boahen

Deputy General Secretary of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), lawyer Obiri Boahen, has disclosed on Frontline on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm that the man who asked president Akufo-Addo about the arrest and deportation of Aisha Huang during a forum at Princeton University in the United States of America, was prevented from entering a hall on day 2 of the forum for security reasons.

He told Kwabena Agyapong that per briefings he received, the young man was prevented purely on security grounds and not political.

The young man was prevented by the president’s bodyguards from participating in another forum held in New Jersey.

Solomon Owusu says he had 10 questions to ask the president during the first encounter but was unable to do so, as such; he registered to participate in the second forum at Rutgers University, New Jersey.

According to him, he applied online, got approval and his conference code was sent to him but upon arrival at the venue, persons believed to be the president’s bodyguards that he could not enter the conference room without any reason told him.

Solomon Owusu believes he was prevented from participating in the forum because of the Aisha Huang question he asked at the earlier encounter.

But reacting to the issue, lawyer Obiri Boahen said the young man was not allowed to enter for security reasons.

He, however, failed to disclose the exact security threat the young posed to the president to warrant the action.

Lawyer Boahen said it makes no sense for anyone to make political capital out of the issue.

”This was a question of security. Security is security. It was not about his first question but it was purely security. We are talking about security and so nobody should make any political capital out of it,” he added.

When asked what informed their decision, he said it was mandatory for them to come out to tell; Ghanaians what the decision was.

By: Rashid Obodai Provencal

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

