Ghana & Suadi Arabia sign loan agreement to complete UE/R Hospital

The government of Ghana and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has signed a loan agreement in Accra. The $20 million loan facility will be used to complete the Upper East Regional Hospital at Bolgatanga.

The Minister for Finance, Hon. Ken Ofori Atta initialed for Ghana, while Khalid S. Alkhudairy initialed for the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The phase II of Bolgatanga Regional Hospital project is being funded through the Saudi Fund and is expected to improve healthcare delivery in the region when completed.

In his remarks, Hon. Ken Ofori Atta on behalf of H.E. President Akufo-Addo expressed his gratitude to the Royal Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Saudi Fund for Development for their commitment to providing the $20 million Concessional funding for the completion of the project.

The funds, according to the Finance Minister, will be used for the construction of additional facilities, supply and install medical equipment to the adjunct medical block of the hospital.

He described the event as another milestone in strengthening relations between Ghana and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

He said the provision of the concessional funding in the health sector is in line with Government’s vision under the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and the Universal Health Coverage vision of ensuring that every region has an Ultra-Modern secondary referral hospital for its people.

Hon Ken Ofori-Atta explained that the construction of these health facilities will help bridge the geographical access gap in health care delivery as well as serve the under-served areas and unserved communities.

