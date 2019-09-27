Ghana records €3.1 billion in exports to EU market in 2018
Ghana
has recorded a 48 percent rise in export in 2018 alone.
Following
this achievement, the Head of Cooperation for the European Union (EU),
Zoltan Agai, says programs are being initiated and supported to boost export
margins in the country.
Addressing
a stakeholders meeting on the West Africa Competitiveness Programme (WACOMP),
Zoltan Agai pledged “EU’s full support for the country’s export initiatives
considering the strides being made to improve export margins”.
Meanwhile,
Ghana has been picked out as a priority market in the West Africa
Competitiveness Programme (WACOMP) after recording impressive performance in
exports in 2018 alone across the agribusiness value chain.
The
program, which is a partnership initiative between the Economic Community of
West African States (ECOWAS) and the European Union (EU) saw Ghana record an
export volume worth €3.1 billion to the European market in 2018.
Ghana
is part of West African countries partaking of the West Africa Competitiveness
Programme (WACOMP) that equips participating markets to improve upon raw
materials to make more returns in exports.
On
his part, the Chief Technical Advisor for the West Africa Competitiveness
Program – Ghana Component, Charles Kwame Sackey in an interview with Joy
Business said “Ghana’s export volumes to
the EU market should double if not tripled by the end of this program as
companies will be exposed to practical strategies to remain highly competitive
in the export market”.
WACOMP
is funded through a €120 million contribution from the Regional Indicative
Programe for West Africa under the 11th European Development Fund.
In
Ghana, the program is implemented by the United Nations Industrial Development
Organization (UNIDO) in coordination with the Ghana’s ministry of trade and
industry.
WACOMP-Ghana
is implemented by UNIDO with the aim to strengthen the export competitiveness
of the Ghanaian economy through enhanced value-added, low carbon, sustainable
production and processing and increased access to regional and international
markets.
As a means, the project aims to improve the performance and growth of three value chains – Casssava, Fruits (mango and pineapple) and cosmetics as well as personal care products.
By: Rainbowradioonline.com with additional files from Joy Business