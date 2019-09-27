Ghana records €3.1 billion in exports to EU market in 2018

Ghana

has recorded a 48 percent rise in export in 2018 alone.

Following

this achievement, the Head of Cooperation for the European Union (EU),

Zoltan Agai, says programs are being initiated and supported to boost export

margins in the country.

Addressing

a stakeholders meeting on the West Africa Competitiveness Programme (WACOMP),

Zoltan Agai pledged “EU’s full support for the country’s export initiatives

considering the strides being made to improve export margins”.

Meanwhile,

Ghana has been picked out as a priority market in the West Africa

Competitiveness Programme (WACOMP) after recording impressive performance in

exports in 2018 alone across the agribusiness value chain.

The

program, which is a partnership initiative between the Economic Community of

West African States (ECOWAS) and the European Union (EU) saw Ghana record an

export volume worth €3.1 billion to the European market in 2018.

Ghana

is part of West African countries partaking of the West Africa Competitiveness

Programme (WACOMP) that equips participating markets to improve upon raw

materials to make more returns in exports.

On

his part, the Chief Technical Advisor for the West Africa Competitiveness

Program – Ghana Component, Charles Kwame Sackey in an interview with Joy

Business said “Ghana’s export volumes to

the EU market should double if not tripled by the end of this program as

companies will be exposed to practical strategies to remain highly competitive

in the export market”.

WACOMP

is funded through a €120 million contribution from the Regional Indicative

Programe for West Africa under the 11th European Development Fund.

In

Ghana, the program is implemented by the United Nations Industrial Development

Organization (UNIDO) in coordination with the Ghana’s ministry of trade and

industry.

WACOMP-Ghana

is implemented by UNIDO with the aim to strengthen the export competitiveness

of the Ghanaian economy through enhanced value-added, low carbon, sustainable

production and processing and increased access to regional and international

markets.

As a means, the project aims to improve the performance and growth of three value chains – Casssava, Fruits (mango and pineapple) and cosmetics as well as personal care products.

By: Rainbowradioonline.com with additional files from Joy Business

