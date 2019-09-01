Ghana Opens Passport in Tokyo

Ghana has opened a new passport application centre in Tokyo.

The office was opened to improve the ease of acquisition and renewal of passports by Ghanaians residents in Asia.

The new passport application centre was inaugurated on Saturday, August 31, this year by the Minister for Foreign Affairs, Ms Shirley Ayorkor Botchway.

President Akufo-Addo in a Facebook post announced the inauguration said: “On Saturday, 31st August, 2019, I held bilateral talks with the Prime Minister of Japan, His Excellency Shinzō Abe, where we both pledged to deepen the ties of co-operation that exist between our two countries.”

“Earlier in the day, the Minister for Foreign Affairs, Hon. Shirley Ayorkor Botchway, also commissioned a passport application centre in Tokyo, as part of the Ministry’s efforts to improve the ease of acquisition and renewal of passports by Ghanaians resident in Asia.”

