Ghana Officially inaugurated into WorldSkills Family as 81st Member Country

Ghana has officially been inaugurated into the WorldSkills family as the 81st member country, enabling it to compete for honours in skills competitions organized by the WorldSkills International at the global level.



Subsequently, Poland and Uganda were also inaugurated as the 80th and 82nd member countries.



The member countries opposed none of the three countries’ membership status as each was ratified by a unanimous decision during the general assembly.



The outgoing President of WorldSkills International, Simon Bartley, welcomed the three countries and wished them well.



The event took place on Wednesday, August 21, 2019, at the General Assembly meeting of member countries, which heralded the 45th WorldSkills Competition.



The World skills compétition formally opens tonight at the Kazan Arena, Russia.



Leader of Ghana’s delegation to the WorldSkills Kazan Expo, Deputy Minister of Education in charge of Technical Vocational Education and Training, Hon. Gifty Twum-Ampofo told the media on the sidelines at the program how Ghana’s participation in WorldSkills competitions will help turnaround the future of Technical Vocational Education and Training.



The Executive Director of the Council for Technical Vocational Education and Training, Dr. Fred Kyei Asamoah, who was the Official Delegate to Ghana’s delegation to the WorldSkills Kazan Expo, 2019, outlined the country’ five-year strategic plan which began in 2018 believing that its completion in 2022 will make Technical Vocational Education very robust and competitive worldwide.



The Board Chairman of COTVET, Mr. Francis Awuah Kyerematen, appealed to industries to support Technical Vocational Education Training in Ghana through sponsorships like what goes on in other jurisdictions around the world.

Ghana was introduced to the WorldSkills movement following a UNESCO conference in China and confirmed its intention to join after visiting WorldSkills Abu Dhabi 2017.

Ghana joins in time for WorldSkills Kazan 2019, and will also be taking part in its first General Assembly in Russia. It becomes the seventh African country to join WorldSkills and the first from West Africa.

Speaking recently, Dr Fred Kyel Asamoah, the Executive Director of Ghana’s Council for Technical and Vocational Education and Training (COTVET), said “The country’s aim is to be a center of excellence for technical and vocational education and training.”

“Our membership at the WorldSkills International will mean that we will be competing with all the youth in the world about the latest or current skills that is in the world so that we don’t just fall behind,” he said.

“Being a member of WorldSkills means that Ghana will be competing not only within Ghana or Africa but competitive on the job market as far as the world is concerned.”



