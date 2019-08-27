Ghana Mission in UK has issued 39, 196 passports, 149,752 Visas from 2017 till date-Paapa Owusu Ankomah

Ghana’s High Commissioner to the UK and Ireland, Papa Owusu Ankomah, has disclosed at a press briefing that his outfit has issued a total of 17, 202 passports and 54, 389 visas in 2017 alone.



H.E Ankomah further disclosed that the Mission issued a total of 13,255 passports in 2018 and 57, 415 visas with 1, 110 attestation of documents.



He said there was also a welfare system in place that attests to documents to ensure they were authentic.



The Mission through this exercise has managed to attest to 1,292 documents.



He said passport and visas are of great importance to Ghanaian residents in the UK hence the Mission has adopted measures to address all concerns in the acquisition of passports and visas.



From January 1 to August 15, the Mission has issued 8,739 passports, 37, 948 visas and attested to 1, 028 documents.



He indicated the Ghana Mission in the UK has done tremendously well but will improve upon services delivered.

”Going forward, we intend to improve upon our services. When it comes to welfare services, I know that a lot is expected of the mission,” he said.

By: Rashid Obodai Provencal

