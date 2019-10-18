Ghana & Mauritius move towards the implementation of Smart City Project

The Ghanaian Delegation at the on-going 2019 IMF/World Bank Meeting on Wednesday 16th October met with Mauritian government Officials to review progress towards the establishment of Smart City Project In the country.

They discussed progress of work and came out with timelines towards the implementation of the project next year. The Ghanaian side was led by Hon Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, Minister for Information whiles Dev Manraj Gosk, Financial Secretary, Ministry of Finance and Economic Planning, led the Mauritians.

The project include a Science and Innovation Park at the University of Ghana and the construction of a modern cyber-city at Dawa in Greater Accra. Facilities at these centres include Exhibition Centres, Data Centres, Auditorium, Wi-Fi Park, Offices, a hotel, an innovation tower, a cyber-tower, an apartment blocks, a multi-use facility and a conference centre. It is expected to create 15,000 jobs.

By: Rainbowradioonline.com

