Ghana & Japan sign MoC on Africa Health & wellbeing initiative to improve UHC

The Ministry of Health, Ghana and the Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare, Japan today (Tuesday August 20, 2019) signed a Memorandum of Cooperation (MOC) on Africa Health and Wellbeing Initiative.

The MOC is aim at establishing a mechanism to create vibrant and healthy societies for long and productive lives through enriching necessary health care services, which includes business base approaches and creating a virtuous cycle for economic growth and enhance on health care services.

The main areas of cooperation include: i. Enhancing health promotion, prevention and early intervention with focus on improving hygiene and sanitation, changing life skills and eating nutritious foods; ii. Supporting prevention, control and treatment of Communicable and Non Communicable Disease; iii. Improving reproductive, maternal, neonatal, child and adolescent health services to reduce mortality and morbidity and iv. Improving sanitary environment, including through better access to hygiene.

The rest are: Facilitating licensing of medical products including vaccines by the Government of Ghana, and supplying them to both own country and abroad; vi. Building human resources in the health sector; vii. Providing opportunities for discussion such as forum or seminar and

viii. Any other areas as may be jointly decided upon to promote cooperation as envisaged under this MOC.

Speaking to the pressmen in Accra, Health Minister who double as Member of Parliament for Dormaa Central in the Bono Region, Hon Kwaku Agyemang Manu said the cooperation between Ghana and Japan will help us to achieve Universal Health Coverage(UHC).

Hon. Kwaku Agyemang Manu added that Universal Health Care provides quality health care and financial protection to all residents both in the rural areas and urban centres.

He stressed that the cooperation could be extended after the 5 years.

The Japanese Ambassador to Ghana, H.E Tsutomu Himeno on his part said the cooperation forms part of the cooperation forms part of Japan’s contribution to the important commitment to deliver good health services to the people of Ghana.

‘’That is the purpose and a few important elements; one is to work together and discuss together what should and can be done. The second aspect is the focus on prevention and health education because it is important for people to be healthy rather than go to the hospital when they become sick.’’

He said the cooperation is to provide a specified package of benefits to all members of a society with the end goal of providing financial risk protection, improved access to health services, and improved health outcomes in the country.

By: Rashid Obodai Provencal

