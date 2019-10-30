‘Ghana is not obligbed to accept any evil agenda from UN’-Speaker on CSE

The Speaker of Parliament Professor Aaron Mike Oquaye has said Ghana will not accept any form of practices that are alien to our values as a country even if it is coming from the United Nations (UN).

He said no country is isolated from the UN, but it is every policy directive that nations joining the UN are bound to implement.

The Speaker indicated that there would be documents, meetings and things that would be formulated by the UN, but it is the responsibility of Ghanaians, to soberly analyse and express their views.

He said Ghana also has the right to make choices, and when some of the policies by the UN does not reflect our values, we will not implement them.

Meanwhile, he has asked Ghanaians to eschew those who will use the Comprehensive Sexuality Education for politics because it will lead us nowhere.

He charged Christians to be vigilant but sobber to withstand the evil manipulations of the evil one.

He made the comments at breakfast meeting organised by parliament on Wednesday.

The Speaker further suggested that homosexuals deserve no rights, but rather medical attention.

“You [homosexuals] have deviant conduct; it’s deviant conduct like any other deviant conduct,” Prof Oquaye emphatically stated at the maiden Speaker’s Breakfast meeting in Parliament, in Accra on Wednesday.

He was however quick to add that is no justification for such persons in Ghana to be killed or maimed, indicating the country’s system have a way of handling such matters.

“Of course, it doesn’t mean you [homosexuals] must be killed, it doesn’t mean your arm must be amputated. We don’t do any such thing here. We try to handle the matter; either we teach you medically, or we also handle it psychologically” he said.

“On top of that,” he added, “when it comes to a spiritual connotation and you need deliverance we shall handle it”.

On his part, the Vice Chairman of the Scripture Union of Ghana Dr. Samuel Ofori Dwamina who is also a member of the National Coalition for Proper Human Sexual Rights and Family Values maintained that the CSE was an agenda to promote lesbianism, gay, bisexual, transgender activities.

He said this agenda is a satanic agenda and would have destroyed the moral fibre of our country.

By: Rashid Obodai Provencal

