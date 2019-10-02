Ghana has received funding from Sweden to implement CSE-Ablakwa

The Minority’s Spokesperson on Foreign Affairs and Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has alleged that Ghana has received funding from Sweden towards the implementation of the Comprehensive Sexuality Education programme.

The MP in a Facebook claimed that Ghana and some other African countries have received an amount of $22 million to help them curb social opposition that may arise as a result of the introduction of the programme.

He wrote: “This is going to be a tough manoeuvre for the Education Minister, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh and more generally the Akufo-Addo government as long as they refuse to be candid and transparent over the CSE saga.

“On one hand they need to calm down outraged Ghanaians who are running out of patience with the many official contradictions and untruths; on the other hand they need to convince the Swedish Government which has already committed $22million to Ghana and the other 5 CSE Program Acceleration Countries that Ghana will justify the use of their taxpayer dollars especially when one of the key deliverables upon which our Government received the first tranche of money is a promise to “overcome social resistance and operational constraints.”

Also, what will our Government be telling UNFPA in the face of current denials after agreeing with them to provide CSE technical support to the GES?

Then, what happens to the contract signed with the special CSE Project Implementation Officer operating from the UNESCO Ghana office?

Already, Ghanaian teachers have exposed the Minister of Education with page 11 of the Teacher Resource Pack for Primary 1 – 6 which shamefully contradicts the Minister’s assertions in his signed statement that there is no inclusion of CSE.

The Ghanaian people are certainly more informed about this issue than Government assumes. Only sincere backtracking and a total full disclosure shall set Government free.

