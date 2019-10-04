Sports

GFA Prez Race: Palmer Disqualified

One of the aspirants in the upcoming presidential polls of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Wildred Osei Palmer, has been disqualified.

The Bankroller of Tema Youth was omitted from the list of qualified candidates for the upcoming election after the completion of the vetting results.

According to information gathered, Wilfried Osei popularly known as “Palmer” did not convince the vetting committee hence the reason for his disqualification.

However, the other six candidates for the position have all sailed through.

Below is the complete list of qualified aspirants 

  1. President

  • Amanda Clinton
  • George Ankoma Mensah
  • Nana Yaw Amponsah
  • Kurt Edwin Simeon Okraku
  • George Afriyie
  • Frederick Pappoe

  1. Executive Council Members- Premier

  • Anthony Aubynn
  • Nana Sarfo Oduro
  • Mr Albert Commey Aryettey
  • Mr Frederick Moore
  • Frederick Acheampong
  • George Amoakoh

  1. Executive Council Members – Division One

  • Abdul Karimu Ahmed
  • Otuo Acheampong Barima Boadu
  • Kweku Abaka Eyiah
  • Eric Oppong Yeboah
  • Ransford Abbey
  • Justice Boison
  • Samuel Anim Addo
  • Gideon Fosu
  • Mark Addo

Executive Council members – Women

  • Rosalind Amoh
  • Edna Quagraine
  • Evelyn Nsiah Asare
  • Habiba Atta Forson

  1. RFA Chairpersons:

  • Ralph Gyambrah                                      – Brong Ahafo
    • Charles Anton                                 – Brong Ahafo
    • Daniel Agbogah                              – Volta Region
  • Linford Boadu Asamoah                         – Eastern Region
  • Nana Kwadwo Budu                                – Eastern Region
  • Emmanuel Ankamah                              – Greater Accra Region
  • Samuel Aboabire                                      – Greater Accra Region
  • Eugene Jacquaye                                      – Greater Accra Region
  • Albert Nana Arthur                                  – Greater Accra Region
  • Robert Duncan Otieku                              – Central Region
  • Daudi Sudugu Yahaya                              – Upper West Region
  • Hamidu Seidu Bomison                           – Upper West Region
  • Alhaji Moro Ahmed Baba                     – Upper West Region
  • Salifu Shaibu Zida                                 – Upper East Region
  • Mohammed Munkaelu Jnr. Attiah      – Upper East Region
  • Abu-Alhassan Mahamadu                      – Northern Region
  • Karimu Umar Farouk                              – Northern Region
  • Osei Tutu Agyeman                                 – Ashanti Region
  • Fred Osei                                                    – Western Region
  • Simon Ehomah                                          – Western Region
  • James Asiedu Kainyah                             – Western Region
  • Mark Bismark Owusu                              – Western Region

By: Rashid Obodai Provencal

