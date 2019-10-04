GFA Prez Race: Palmer Disqualified

One of the aspirants in the upcoming presidential polls of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Wildred Osei Palmer, has been disqualified.

The Bankroller of Tema Youth was omitted from the list of qualified candidates for the upcoming election after the completion of the vetting results.

According to information gathered, Wilfried Osei popularly known as “Palmer” did not convince the vetting committee hence the reason for his disqualification.

However, the other six candidates for the position have all sailed through.

Below is the complete list of qualified aspirants

President

Amanda Clinton

George Ankoma Mensah

Nana Yaw Amponsah

Kurt Edwin Simeon Okraku

George Afriyie

Frederick Pappoe

Executive Council Members- Premier

Anthony Aubynn

Nana Sarfo Oduro

Mr Albert Commey Aryettey

Mr Frederick Moore

Frederick Acheampong

George Amoakoh

Executive Council Members – Division One

Abdul Karimu Ahmed

Otuo Acheampong Barima Boadu

Kweku Abaka Eyiah

Eric Oppong Yeboah

Ransford Abbey

Justice Boison

Samuel Anim Addo

Gideon Fosu

Mark Addo

Executive Council members – Women

Rosalind Amoh

Edna Quagraine

Evelyn Nsiah Asare

Habiba Atta Forson

RFA Chairpersons:

Ralph Gyambrah – Brong Ahafo Charles Anton – Brong Ahafo Daniel Agbogah – Volta Region

Linford Boadu Asamoah – Eastern Region

Nana Kwadwo Budu – Eastern Region

Emmanuel Ankamah – Greater Accra Region

Samuel Aboabire – Greater Accra Region

Eugene Jacquaye – Greater Accra Region

Albert Nana Arthur – Greater Accra Region

Robert Duncan Otieku – Central Region

Daudi Sudugu Yahaya – Upper West Region

Hamidu Seidu Bomison – Upper West Region

Alhaji Moro Ahmed Baba – Upper West Region

Salifu Shaibu Zida – Upper East Region

Mohammed Munkaelu Jnr. Attiah – Upper East Region

Abu-Alhassan Mahamadu – Northern Region

Karimu Umar Farouk – Northern Region

Osei Tutu Agyeman – Ashanti Region

Fred Osei – Western Region

Simon Ehomah – Western Region

James Asiedu Kainyah – Western Region

Mark Bismark Owusu – Western Region

By: Rashid Obodai Provencal



Share this: Twitter

Facebook

