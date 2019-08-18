GES renders an apology to teachers over curriculum training challenges

The Ghana Education Service (GES) has explained why allowances were not paid to teachers who participated in the training on the new curriculum.

Basic School teachers in the Bolgatanga Municipality of the Upper East Region rejected the GHc50.00 offered them by the Bolgatanga Municipal Education Directorate after a five-day training workshop on the introduction of the New Curriculum for Basic schools.

According to the teachers, the decision by the Education Directorate to pay them only GHc50.00 instead of GHc100.00 is an attempt to cheat them.

But a statement issued by the Public Affairs Unit explained that “the allowances could not be paid because Management intended to write for tax exemption so that the 20%withholding tax which by law had to be deducted on the GH50.0 will not be deducted. This information was communicated to all Regional and District Directorates to make it known to participants.

The allowances will be paid early next week and so all should remain calm. Management of GES has their interest at heart.”

The statement also apologised for the incidents and promised to put in measures to prevent similar occurrences for the next training.

“Management is not happy about the developments and will like to assure teachers that as key stakeholders we will continue to ensure their needs are met so that we can collectively provide quality Education to the Ghanaian child, ” he statement said.

It added: “Measures have been put in place to ensure that these incidents are not repeated in the 2nd week.”

In all, 152,000, teachers converged at 996 centres across the country to be trained.

Below is the full statement

GES- 152,000 TEACHERS TRAINED ON NEW CURRICULUM

Week one of the training of KG to P6 teachers ended yesterday. Management is impressed with the quality of training given to the teachers and it is expected that the new Standards Based Curriculum will be implemented effectively and efficiently when we begin the roll out in September 2019.

Management’s attention was drawn to the plates of insipid food served and in some cases not befitting packaging at some centres. This is really unfortunate.

Investigations have begun to find out why and how this happened in some of the centres.

Some teachers at some centres also did not sign for their GH 50.0 T&T because they wanted the GH50.0 allowance to be added before. This also created scenes too.

Management is not happy about the developments and will like to assure teachers that as key stakeholders we will continue to ensure their needs are met so that we can collectively provide quality Education to the Ghanaian child.

The allowances could not be paid because Management intended to write for tax exemption so that the 20%withholding tax which by law had to be deducted on the GH50.0 will not be deducted. This information was communicated to all Regional and District Directorates to make it known to participants.

The allowances will be paid early next week and so all should remain calm. Management of GES has their interest at heart.

Measures have been put in place to ensure that these incidents are not repeated in the 2nd week.

Public Relations Unit

16/08/19

