GES Begins Nationwide Training For 152,000 Teachers On New Curriculum

The Ghana Education Service has begun a nationwide training for 152,000 teachers from public schools on the new curriculum to be rolled out in the 2019/2020 academic year.

The 152,000 will be trained in 996 school centres throughout all districts in the 16 regions.

The necessary funds have been sent to the District Directorates through the Regional Directorates to ensure that teachers are well fed and well trained.

For your feedback you can post here the good and challenging issues in your districts so Management can quickly follow up.

Please mention the District and Region, and add your comments.

