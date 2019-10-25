Sports

George Afriyie concedes defeat to Kurt Okraku

The planned round 3 to determine the president for the Ghana Football Association (GFA) has been called off after George Afriyie conceded defeat to Kurt Okraku.

The second round which was contested by Kurt Okraku, George Afriyie and Isaac Amponsah failed to produced a winner as the contestants failed to poll the 6- plus one vote.

The three polled 59, 43 and 16 respectively after the second round.

The race was supposed to go into round 3. However, Goerge Afriyie conceded defeat to Kurt Okraku.

In his speech, he said: ”I concede defeat in the interest of football”.

By: Rashid Obodai Provencal

