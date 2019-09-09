GCFM has paid over GHc200m to investors-Dr. Nduom

The Chairperson of Groupe Nduom, Dr. Papa Kwesi Nduom has disclosed his firm, Gold Coast Finqcial Management (GCFM), has through it’s Structure Finance (SF) investments paid over GHc200 million to investors.

The business mogul through the statement further disclosed that “…payments are being made every day to those who made investments with less than 2,000 Ghana Cedis. Every day, by MOMO and bank transfers. When those are done, we will move to investments less than 5,000 and then those less than 10,000.”

According to him, “These payments are being made with investments we are redeeming from individuals and companies. The names of those being paid now have been published in the Today newspaper and others. There is no need for anyone to spend money to go to any office. Calls are being made to confirm the MOMO and bank account details every day.”

Meanwhile, he has also provided an option where investors could go for assets in place of their investments including brand new television sets, fridges, vehicles among others.

“In addition, asset swaps – land, vehicles, televisions, fridges, motor cycles, buildings are also happening. Any one interested in swapping their investments for new vehicles, TVs, Fridges etc, ” his statement read.

Read below the full statement

Gold Coast Payments?

In addition, asset swaps – land, vehicles, televisions, fridges, motor cycles, buildings are also happening. Any one interested in swapping their investments for new vehicles, TVs, Fridges etc. should contact the Call Centre:

Open Hours: 8 am – 5 pm

Phone: +233 (0) 302 211411 and +233 (0) 302 211410

WhatsApp: +233 (0) 50 538 3028

Email info@gcfmghana.com OR options@gcfmghana.com

When we get payments from Government Agencies on infrastructure project receivables, we will make payments to those with higher value investments (i.e. more than 10,000).

Once again, this is NOT a promise. The payments are happening.

