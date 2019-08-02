GACC holds a workshop on OCDS for media, ministries, agencies et’ al

The Ghana Anti-Corruption Coalition (GACC) has partnered the Africa Freedom for Information Centre (AFIC) to implement a project titled “Strengthening Disclosure and Citizen Participation to improve Value for Money in Public Contracting in Africa (Ghana)” with funding support from William and Flora Hewlett Foundation.

The main aim of this project wasto increase government’s commitment to the open contracting principles it signed unto under the Open Governance Partnership (OGP).

The project was also meant to open government machinery that discloses information on contracting and public procurement.

As part of activities, GACC in partnership with Africa Freedom for Information Centre (AFIC), Open Contracting Partnership (OCP) has organized a Multi-Stakeholder training on public procurement legislation, open contracting and the use of the Open Contracting Data Standard (OCDS).

The workshop was aimed at equipping participants with skills and needed knowledge that aligns with the OCDS and its application at all procurement stages.

The objectives of the training workshop was to: train participants on Ghana’s Public Procurement Act and its application in public contracting and service delivery; train participants on proactive disclosure framework, including the Government Procurement Portal and other platforms; to train participants on the open contracting and Open Contracting Data Standards.

The workshop was also aimed at giving participants the needed knowledge to identify and share good practices and challenges in disclosing/accessing public procurement information and impact on public service delivery outcomes.

Representatives from the private institutions and civil society organisations (CSOs) including GACC staff and the media committed to the agenda of open contracting also participated in the workshop.

The expected outcomes of the Workshop were to increase knowledge of the public, private institutions and CSOs on the provisions of the PPA Act in public contracting and delivery of public services as well as increase participants knowledge of the public, private institutions, and CSOs on OCDS and its use.

Speaking to Rainbow Radio’s Afia Kwarteng, Chief Manager of Corporate Affairs, Rhoda Appiah disclosed that government in the quest to ensure full participation in all procurement processes by the public has put in place measures to allow persons living with disability, women and the youth to benefit from activities by the PPA in order to help them establish their businesses.

She said the governance process should be all inclusive.

She said it was the objective of the regulatory body, to train these marginalized groups to understand the processes involved in tendering and registration.

