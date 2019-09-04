Funds for construction of toilet facilities used to purchase posh vehicles, sponsor cronies abroad

Sizable number out of sixty local

building construction companies who received financial assistance to construct

10,000 units of modern toilet facilities by the year 2025 across the country

used the money to purchase posh vehicles for personal use, while others used

the money to sponsor their children and cronies abroad.

The amount,

GHC4.6million was disbursed by the Ghana First Company Limited to these

companies to facilitate the smooth execution and completion of the projects

across the country.

The

initiative was to augment the government’s fight against insanitary conditions

in the country through the Ministry of Sanitation and Water Resources.

*List of

companies*

They were Adyhos Company Limited, Alo Ebia Company Limited, Aniya Enterprise,

Baf Survey and Constriction Limited, Big YBN Company and Boatdame Construction

and Supplies Limited.

The rest

were Cast Out Fear Company Limited, Charles K. Ankoma Ventures, Clendy Real

Estate Limited, Dadyco Limited, Deecal Company Limited, Edemetha Enterprise-Edem

Letsa, EMB Ventures Limited, Equity Lynx Company Limited, and Erham

Construction Limited.

Farsight Ventures Limited, Fredmay Company Limited, Free Fall Construction

Limited, Fresh M Construction & Pavement Blokc-Abraham Yeboah, Galtons

Company Limited, Goldline Construction Limited, Hanimart Limited, I. K.

Mphammed Company Limited, Illias Ghana Limited, Johbeco Company Limited, Jonaco

Enterprise, Joyflux, Juliana Akowuah-W&G Chairman, also added to the list.

The

following were also given some assistance: Julibork Construction Limited, Kem

Millennium Ventures, KGE Company Limited, Kwasi Gyan Limited, Lemipa

International Company, Mashiko Enterprise, Mat Benetty Enterprise, NS & P

Ghana Limited, Nhyira Building & Construction Works, Noble Green Africa Construction

Limited, Nyarko & Co. Construction Limited, Framan Trading and Construction

Works, Quality Systems, Ridge Stewardship Construction Limited, S. K. Amyaks

Company Limited, Samgit Company Limyed, Samuel Koranteng Ventures, Satmosa

Enterprise Starco Ventures, Steve Asiedu Company Limited, Strong Moraf

Construction Limited Theo Thom Construction Limited, Vonnyborg Company Limited.

*Standoffs*

Documents available to that effect states that the above companies were given

between GHS30,000 to over GHS150,000 but most of them have nothing to show.

There have

been standoffs between the multinational waste management company and

contractors who are building 14, 16, 20 type A, and 20 type B public toilets

with paperless entry of payments recently.

In the

document sighted by Onua FM which was addressed to the Local Government

Ministry and Ministry of Sanitation, the aggrieved contractors quoted their

number as 200 contractors who have not been paid for 60% of work done on the

projects, but the Spokesperson of the aggrieved contractors quoted their number

as 130, throwing several doubts about their actual numbers.

The company

therefore invited the contractors for a round table meeting aimed at ironing

out the differences and finding an amicable solution to the impasse but only

the spokesperson appeared and tabled 37 companies out of between 130 and 200

tabled to the Local Government and Sanitation Ministries attended the meeting.

Background

Ghana First Company Limited, a waste management company, signed a memorandum of

understanding with Thermodul System GmBH in 2017, a German company, to

construct some of the 20,000 units of modern toilet facilities across the

country at a cost of $300,000,000.

Ghana First

Company Limited awarded these contracts to local contractors but about a year

and half after the awarding of the contract, some of them have squandered the

funds given them from the IGF of the company.

The first

10,000 facilities were to have been completed and put into operation by the end

of 2025.

The rest

would be completed soon after that.

The toilet

facilities will be sited at lorry stations, marketplaces, recreational centres,

beaches and along highways.

The

facilities are in three categories: a 20-seater modern toilet facility which

comes with a 20-seater W/C, 20 bathrooms, 20 urinals, one dressing room, one

laundry room and two extra rooms to be used as stores.

There would

also be a 14-seater modern toilet facility which will have a 14 seater W/C, 14

bathrooms and 14 urinals; a 16-seater modern toilet facility which will have a

16-seater W/C and 16 urinals.

Signing of

agreement

The MOU for

the construction of the facilities, pending the release of funds from the

German comoany was signed on Tuesday, April 24, 2018 between the Chief

Executive Officer (CEO) of Ghana First Company Limited, Mr Frank Akuley, and

the Managing Director of Thermodul System GmBH in Accra, Ms Lidia Mathe.

The

investor also had the mandate to give technical support and expertise for the

construction of the facilities while the two organizations would collaborate to

remedy any defects within the defects liability period of six months.

Collaboration

Mr. Akuley at the signing of the agreement said the Ministry of Sanitation and

Water Resources had subjected the facility to technical and financial reviews

and its viability and sustainability were not in doubt.

He said the

company had entered into a public-private partnership (PPP) with metropolitan,

municipal and district assembles (MMDAs) to construct these facilities

nationwide.

Ghana First

Company Limited shame contractors over inconsistency in numbers

The

unpardonable rate of inconsistencies in the number of agitated contractors has

been questioned by Ghana First Company Limited raising doubts about the

contractors.

The recent

standoff between the multinational waste management company and contractors who

are building 14, 16, 20 type A, and 20 type B public toilets with paperless

entry of payments, has attracted the attention of the vociferous Ghanaian media

forcing the company to throw out doubts about the agitated contractors.

Findings

The Ghana First Company Limited during a visit to some of the construction

sites observed that “shockingly, some of them took the monies to buy cars and

some sponsored their wards with the money to travel outside the country”

without investing in the project for its completion.

“Strange,

isn’t it? These are the people we are dealing with. The monies were given to

assist them complete the projects but they chose to do something else with

them”, the CEO said in an interview.

Mr. Akulley

said his outfit was shocked when they went on inspection and realized some of

the contractors even choose to site the projects at different locations instead

of the original locations given by the MCEs and DCEs.

