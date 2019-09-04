Funds for construction of toilet facilities used to purchase posh vehicles, sponsor cronies abroad
Sizable number out of sixty local
building construction companies who received financial assistance to construct
10,000 units of modern toilet facilities by the year 2025 across the country
used the money to purchase posh vehicles for personal use, while others used
the money to sponsor their children and cronies abroad.
The amount,
GHC4.6million was disbursed by the Ghana First Company Limited to these
companies to facilitate the smooth execution and completion of the projects
across the country.
The
initiative was to augment the government’s fight against insanitary conditions
in the country through the Ministry of Sanitation and Water Resources.
*List of
companies*
They were Adyhos Company Limited, Alo Ebia Company Limited, Aniya Enterprise,
Baf Survey and Constriction Limited, Big YBN Company and Boatdame Construction
and Supplies Limited.
The rest
were Cast Out Fear Company Limited, Charles K. Ankoma Ventures, Clendy Real
Estate Limited, Dadyco Limited, Deecal Company Limited, Edemetha Enterprise-Edem
Letsa, EMB Ventures Limited, Equity Lynx Company Limited, and Erham
Construction Limited.
Farsight Ventures Limited, Fredmay Company Limited, Free Fall Construction
Limited, Fresh M Construction & Pavement Blokc-Abraham Yeboah, Galtons
Company Limited, Goldline Construction Limited, Hanimart Limited, I. K.
Mphammed Company Limited, Illias Ghana Limited, Johbeco Company Limited, Jonaco
Enterprise, Joyflux, Juliana Akowuah-W&G Chairman, also added to the list.
The
following were also given some assistance: Julibork Construction Limited, Kem
Millennium Ventures, KGE Company Limited, Kwasi Gyan Limited, Lemipa
International Company, Mashiko Enterprise, Mat Benetty Enterprise, NS & P
Ghana Limited, Nhyira Building & Construction Works, Noble Green Africa Construction
Limited, Nyarko & Co. Construction Limited, Framan Trading and Construction
Works, Quality Systems, Ridge Stewardship Construction Limited, S. K. Amyaks
Company Limited, Samgit Company Limyed, Samuel Koranteng Ventures, Satmosa
Enterprise Starco Ventures, Steve Asiedu Company Limited, Strong Moraf
Construction Limited Theo Thom Construction Limited, Vonnyborg Company Limited.
*Standoffs*
Documents available to that effect states that the above companies were given
between GHS30,000 to over GHS150,000 but most of them have nothing to show.
There have
been standoffs between the multinational waste management company and
contractors who are building 14, 16, 20 type A, and 20 type B public toilets
with paperless entry of payments recently.
In the
document sighted by Onua FM which was addressed to the Local Government
Ministry and Ministry of Sanitation, the aggrieved contractors quoted their
number as 200 contractors who have not been paid for 60% of work done on the
projects, but the Spokesperson of the aggrieved contractors quoted their number
as 130, throwing several doubts about their actual numbers.
The company
therefore invited the contractors for a round table meeting aimed at ironing
out the differences and finding an amicable solution to the impasse but only
the spokesperson appeared and tabled 37 companies out of between 130 and 200
tabled to the Local Government and Sanitation Ministries attended the meeting.
Background
Ghana First Company Limited, a waste management company, signed a memorandum of
understanding with Thermodul System GmBH in 2017, a German company, to
construct some of the 20,000 units of modern toilet facilities across the
country at a cost of $300,000,000.
Ghana First
Company Limited awarded these contracts to local contractors but about a year
and half after the awarding of the contract, some of them have squandered the
funds given them from the IGF of the company.
The first
10,000 facilities were to have been completed and put into operation by the end
of 2025.
The rest
would be completed soon after that.
The toilet
facilities will be sited at lorry stations, marketplaces, recreational centres,
beaches and along highways.
The
facilities are in three categories: a 20-seater modern toilet facility which
comes with a 20-seater W/C, 20 bathrooms, 20 urinals, one dressing room, one
laundry room and two extra rooms to be used as stores.
There would
also be a 14-seater modern toilet facility which will have a 14 seater W/C, 14
bathrooms and 14 urinals; a 16-seater modern toilet facility which will have a
16-seater W/C and 16 urinals.
Signing of
agreement
The MOU for
the construction of the facilities, pending the release of funds from the
German comoany was signed on Tuesday, April 24, 2018 between the Chief
Executive Officer (CEO) of Ghana First Company Limited, Mr Frank Akuley, and
the Managing Director of Thermodul System GmBH in Accra, Ms Lidia Mathe.
The
investor also had the mandate to give technical support and expertise for the
construction of the facilities while the two organizations would collaborate to
remedy any defects within the defects liability period of six months.
Collaboration
Mr. Akuley at the signing of the agreement said the Ministry of Sanitation and
Water Resources had subjected the facility to technical and financial reviews
and its viability and sustainability were not in doubt.
He said the
company had entered into a public-private partnership (PPP) with metropolitan,
municipal and district assembles (MMDAs) to construct these facilities
nationwide.
Ghana First
Company Limited shame contractors over inconsistency in numbers
The
unpardonable rate of inconsistencies in the number of agitated contractors has
been questioned by Ghana First Company Limited raising doubts about the
contractors.
The recent
standoff between the multinational waste management company and contractors who
are building 14, 16, 20 type A, and 20 type B public toilets with paperless
entry of payments, has attracted the attention of the vociferous Ghanaian media
forcing the company to throw out doubts about the agitated contractors.
Findings
The Ghana First Company Limited during a visit to some of the construction
sites observed that “shockingly, some of them took the monies to buy cars and
some sponsored their wards with the money to travel outside the country”
without investing in the project for its completion.
“Strange,
isn’t it? These are the people we are dealing with. The monies were given to
assist them complete the projects but they chose to do something else with
them”, the CEO said in an interview.
Mr. Akulley
said his outfit was shocked when they went on inspection and realized some of
the contractors even choose to site the projects at different locations instead
of the original locations given by the MCEs and DCEs.