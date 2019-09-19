Full Recommendations of Emile Short Commission on AWW Violence

The Emile Short Commission after investigating the violence that marred the Ayawaso West Wuogon by-election made several recommendations.

The probe of the Commission identified structural and operational challenges, individual liabilities among other flaws at the National Security and Police Service following which they proposed some recommendations.

Below is the full recommendations:

CHAPTER 3

FINDINGS

AND RECOMMENDATIONS

ELECTORAL SECURITY The maintenance of a safe and secure environment

for the conduct of elections is vital for Ghana’s democratic governance.

Regrettably however, past elections have often been marred by incidents of

violence and states of insecurity resulting in injuries and in some cases, loss

of lives. It is therefore utterly important that the management of elections

are promised on the assurance of security and optimal guarantees of safety on

electoral grounds for the public to exercise their franchises without any fear. The Commission finds that

by-elections appear to focus the attention and competition between the parties

on one constituency, thereby increasing the potential for violence .This fact

should not be lost on the EC and the country at large and so no effort must be

spared in making appropriate security managements for the event. The Commission finds, that while there

was some semblance of security provided within the Ayawaso West Wuogon

Constituency on the said day of the elections, the otherwise reasonable

arrangement was abruptly disrupted by the SWAT team who though were not part of

the arrangement, arrived on the scene unannounced. In a related conclusion, the Commission

finds that, there was not sufficient prior coordination usually characteristic

of such elections, between the electoral commission and the security services,

notably the police service on the issue of the security needs of the EC for a

successful conduct of elections within the constituency. This finding is

especially troubling given the importance of coordination in ensuring a proper

mapping of the security needs of the elections and strategic hot spots in light

of past experiences. In this particular case, because the

candidate of the NDC lives in quite close proximity to the polling station,

planning adequate security guarantees cannot be overemphasized. Adequate prior

coordination has the further advantage of allowing the EC as the primary

stakeholder in the electoral exercise to play a lead role in the management of

security deployments for the day in order to ensure that the execution of any

security agenda balances the need for security with the avoidance of a state of

fear and panic created in the voting public often caused by the massive show of

force. The Commission further finds that the

SWAT team which was deployed to the electoral grounds of the La Bawaleshie

School Polling station grounds in complete disregard of the officially laid

down electoral security arrangement ,were officers of the national security

establishment. In this regard, the Commission finds

that these persons were deployed and commanded by a police officer names DSP

Samuel Azugu under the authority of the director of operations of the national

security secretariat and with the ultimate responsibility of the Minister of

state for national security. The Commission further finds that these

‘men’ were deployed to follow-up on intelligence to the effect that certain

arms and ammunition stored in a warehouse within the constituency and to

intercept and retrieve same. From the generality of the evidence given before

the Commission however, it is clear that the said intelligence gathered was

neither shared with the police who were in charge of security for the election

nor was the said intelligence information tested in accordance with any known

or standardized rating/ranking protocols to determine its reliability. This is

further compounded by the copious evidence before the Commission to the effect

that the team aborted the mission and made no effort to retrieve the said arms. The Commission therefore finds that the

intelligence which formed the basis for the deployment of the armed men from

national security was at best of unreliable quality .The fact that the said

intelligence was not shared with lead state agencies like the police and

defense intelligence is a major failure that undermined coordination. In a

hotly contested political space, the manner in which the intelligence was acted

upon through the counter-measure employed undermines the credibility of the

report and the overall mission of the armed masked men deployed from the

national security outfit. At the time the

intelligence was received and the operation planned, there was sufficient time

to secure a search warrant whose issuance would have ensured that the operation

was conducted in accordance with law. In a democratic regime such as Ghana’s,

the requirement of chapter 5 of the Constitution on fundamental human rights

require that the subjection of the privacy of a person’s home to intrusive

searches be carried out under the superintendence of law and judicial

oversight, hence the need for a court order in this case. A major complaint

leading to the establishment of the Commission was the allegation of the

reckless use of guns and weapons by the masked SWAT team from the national

security establishment. The preponderance of evidence given in oral testimonies

and video footages reviewed by the Commission shows that there were gunshots by

the men deployed by the national security establishment and that these were

done ostensibly to control the crowd which had formed at the frontage of the

residence of the candidate of the NDC-a property which was located in an area

close to the electoral grounds. The Commission’s visit

to the locus in quo and its examination of the layout,

structures, and fixtures in the environment including trees impacted show, that

there were many incidents of gunshots and this is inter alia marked

by thesigns of shallow bullet holes and impact spots created by ejected bullets

as verified by a ballistic expert of the Ghana Police Service. In addition, all

the bullet holes suggested that the bullets glazed off the trees as none were

embedded in a tree and moved on to cause further damage. The Commission finds

that on the said day and within the context of the events on the day, several live

bullets were fired and accordingly rejects the claim by officers of state who

appeared before the Commission, and the commander of the SWAT team that the

group only fired six warning shots. Considering that this

operation was to take place on an election day when members of the public were

expected to be out and about exercising their franchise, the operation should

have been conducted in a more subtle manner unless the real purpose was to be a

show of force and strong arm tactics to warn off certain persons from

interfering with the election. Further to this, the

Commission finds that the warning shots fired were so done in reckless

disregard for the safety of persons in the vicinity of this highly built up

area. The Commission bases its conclusion on the injuries sustained by persons

on the scene in addition to the trajectory of bullets flight and impact on

adjoining structures and fixtures, including a hairdressing salon in a metal

container nearby. The evidence given by experts and field examination of the

impact holes made by travelling bullets suggest that these bullets were fired

as “warning shots”. However, as many of the witnesses testified before the

Commission, the said shots were fired at the crowd. The Commission finds

that the guns were not aimed in to the skies as the latter would have resulted

in the bullets being ejected into the upwards before returning to earth with a

spent force. The apparent reckless abandon with which the SWAT team discharged

their guns as a means of crowd control which is indicative of poor training at

best, and intent grievously harm, at worst. Consequently, the

Commission finds that the injuries sustained, some of which are serious

(including those sustained by Mr. Yaro) were the direct outcome of that

reckless and callous disregard for human life. On the other hand, it bears

pointing out that the video evidence and testimonies of the parties show that

the rampant firing of guns by the SWAT team was the combination of two factors;

Firstly a wanton show of force by the SWAT team designed to instil fear in the

voting public and the crowd gathered in front of the NDC candidate’s house.

Secondly, the seemingly trigger happy attitude shown ,reflects a direct failure

on the part of the Commander in charge of the SWAT team, DSP Azugu, to maintain

command and control of the SWAT team and ensure the upholding of the highest

professional standards in the maintenance of law and order pursuant to

the mission for which they were sent. The ensuring chaos was a direct result of

his failure of responsibility as a commander of the group who were meant to be

on an intelligence-led mission. Officials of the

National Security council Secretariat testified that there was firing from the

crowd hence the number reciprocal of shots fired. However, there was no

evidence that this was in fact the case. The direction of the bullet holes on

the trees and metal containers also do not bear this story out. The Commission further

finds that the ammunition used were live bullets and this further heightens the

belief of the Commission that the shots were calculated to cause grievous harm

and injury and not to control the crowd. Further, the commission notes that the

firing did not follow anyone taking refuge at the school premises. Expert

testimony and eye witness accounts indicate that a number of holes on the

school building were caused by an attempt to mount a signage marking the

building as a donation from a group to the school. It is therefore untrue

that the said holes were made by bullets impacts on the wall caused by firing

.In this regard, the Commission finds that there was no firing of guns at the

polling station itself. Further, the

Commission finds that the masking of the operatives implies that the Commission

is unable to identify with certainty the specific perpetrators of the offence

for recommended punishment. The Commission however states that being the

commander of the unit, DSP Azugu ought to know who those members of his team

were, who may have perpetrated the impugned acts commented on and should reveal

this to the police in any criminal investigation that may be opened in the

future. In this regard, the

Commission further notes with deep regret the report of the attack of a

uniformed police officer by operatives from the National Security Council.

Evidence led before the Commission suggested a possible care of man-handling on

a police officer operative from the national security against uniformed police

officers who were on duty at the Prisons Compound Polling Station at Roman

Ridge within the Ayawaso West Wuogon constituency. While evidence has

been led before the Commission to the contrary, the Commission finds that the

use of masked men in electoral security policing represents a deviation from

standard practice in Ghana. Neither the Minister for the Interior nor the

Minister for National Security could provide any evidence of a single situation

in which masked men armed to the teeth were used to provide security on the

electoral grounds where active

Voting was ongoing

under the 4th Republic. As noted, the use of

armed masked men drove fear into the hearts of the voting public and was a

disproportionate show of force within the context of a civil electoral

exercise. The Commission will further comment on this subject subsequently in this

report. The Commission also finds, there was a lack of protocol surrounding the

giving out of and accountability for weapons and ammunitions as well as general

asset inventory-taking upon the completion of missions within the establishment

of the National Security.

Despite its ability to use lethal force,

the SWAT team has no instructions and procedures for the use of firearms and

claims to rely on instructions of the Police Service. Yet, the Commission finds

that they used civilians whom they had put in official uniform and armed with

guns and Tasers (referred to as “shocker”) but who were not subject to any

regime of accountability. The Minister and his team ought to explain how this

force operated outside any rules of accountability in respect of the use of

firearms. This became evident in the failure of the Ministry of the National

Security to take stock of weapons and ammunitions handed out to operatives and

their use. The fact that there are contradictory testimonies on the actual

number of bullets fired vis-à-vis shell casings found on the scene

reflect an administrative malaise that needs urgent remedying. In the minimum,

the situation implicates tracking and traceability issues and can affect any

criminal investigations into the improper use of weapons issued out for

official assignments. The Commission notes that the failure to manage the

process of issuing weapons and ammunitions to officers of the National Security

remain problematic and could lead to the wrongful use of arms and ammunitions

belonging to the state. Closely related to this is the absence

of stringent debriefing and reporting systems within the police and national

security establishments. It is clear from the preponderance of evidence

presented before the Commission that there are no clear mandatory reporting and

debriefing responsibilities for persons and officers from the national security

who are sent on field missions. While the police have a system in place,

enforcement is lax and this needs to be optimized. The Commission notes that

this procedure is critical to an ex post facto assessment of the success or

failure of the mission in addition to a review of any collateral fall- outs of

any such mission. The Commission notes that the absence of

a mandatory system could inspire serious instances of official impunity in the

absence of a review mechanism to determine the effectiveness of orders carried

out pursuant to missions embarked on. This can be based on the filing of an

after-action review reports and not merely on oral discussions as may appear to

be the norm, Even more crucially, the Commission

notes that the remit of the National Security establishment does not include

active law enforcement and thus does not justify the use of arms and

ammunitions per se. Consequently, as a purely intelligence-led entity whose

main mandate is to gather intelligence and coordinate other agencies of state

in the execution of a security strategy, the use of arms and ammunitions by the

National Security not being under the aegis of the regular police and/or the

military is worrisome as it suggests that the national security is a parallel

entity that performs regular police work in maintaining domestic security in

Ghana. In the minimum, the national security apparatus has been operated as a

political appendage of succeeding governments in Ghana and has been treated as

such. Their operational officers have often been changed with each change of

government and their closeness with the politics of Ghana can hardly be denied.

That the National Security establishment is not a regular police force nor are

they part of the regular army is accordingly clear. In this regard, the

Commission notes that the tendency to give the operatives of the National

Security apparatus the appearance of police powers is illegal. Furthermore, the

Commission denounces the tendency to put civilians in police or military

uniforms to conduct offensive operations holds same illegal. GENERAL ARCHITECTURE OF STATE SECURITY The evidence given before the Commission

presents a confused and unsettling picture relative to the structure and

systems put in place for the provision of a state of national security for

Ghana. In the main, the top officers whose schedules border on national

security and who testified before the Commission appeared at best, unsure of

the boundaries of their work and authority and the coordinating roles of their

institutions relative to other allied agencies , not to speak of reforms in an

evolving delicate establishment. From the totality of the evidence given, the

Commission finds that the confusion may partly stem from the lack of clear

demarcations of authority and responsibility as well as a delineation of

mandate subsistent between the Ministry of National Security and the Ministry

of Interior. In the sensitive aspect of national life, confusion and

overlapping can only be detrimental to the interests of the state. The evidence showed that there exists

general notions of parallelism between the two key ministries mentioned and the

absence of a clear strata of authority in any collaborative engagement in which

the two entities are expected to cooperate. This became apparent when the

Ministry of National Security decided to independently conduct the operation to

intercept certain weapons following intelligence gathered to that effect. A

clearer demarcation of responsibility would have meant that there should have

been structured protocols on intelligence assessment, sharing and designation

of which institution was to lead in the said operation as well as clear mapping

out of responsibilities between the two institutions in the said operation.

These, when properly managed will help deal with the command and control

factors that so badly failed in the case of the SWAT operation at the Ayawaso

West Wuogon Constituency. COMMAND AND CONTROL On the issue of command and control, the

failure was even more glaring and pronounced. The Commission finds that the

evidence shows a complete breakdown of command responsibility and anarchy on

the electoral grounds of La Bawaleshie school polling station and the

commanding officer in charge of the SWAT team could not show what interventions

he made to ensure that the operation was conducted in as bet a professional

manner as was possible to ensure civilian safety. The Director of Operations at the

National Security was at the operations headquarters, but did not appear to

have retained control, leaving matters in the hands of the tactical commander

who could not defend his actions taken. The failure of command responsibility

was also evident in the lack of coordination between the Sector Minister and

the Minister of State in charge of National Security. The contradictory

evidence presented before the Commission by the Ministers involved exemplifies

the dissonance in the actions of the Ministers and Sectors involved. The confusions in command responsibility

and the lack of discretion exercised by scheduled officers on the ground on the

occasion exacerbated an already degenerative situation and ultimately led to

the events that were witnessed at the La Bawaleshie school polling station. As already mentioned, the situation was

worsened by factors such as the near absence of inter-agency coordination

leading to the breakdown of law and order when the SWAT team showed up in the

constituency without the knowledge of the police who were primarily stationed

to maintain law and order at the various electoral grounds in the Constituency. The Commission finds, rather

disturbingly, that the national security establishment is a means by which

party faithful’s are resettled. Whether or not these persons who perform

vigilante functions are members of any known militia groups, their very

presence within the state security machinery encourages opposition parties to

also seek to counter their activities. Given that these persons are citizens

and not ordinarily disqualified from such appointments, the Commission is

particularly worried at the manner of their absorption and the absence of a

system for proper training and re-socialization. The need for re-socialization

is mandated by the fact that these people are ordinarily trained and used to

defending political party loyalists and officers, and consequently their

training and orientation is normally partisan- a situation that disables them

from operating in an establishment that should be non-partisan founded on an

abject loyalty to the state. The Commission regrets to state that its

finds ,the contrary situation in the preponderance of evidence led before it

.The current situation reflects an easy transition in which members of a party

militia are ordinarily appointed as national security operatives upon the

assumption of power by their political party and this not only undermines the

standing and future of that establishment but also the individual and collective

security of Ghanaians if left unchecked. In this regard, the Commission notes

that the appointment model in to the National Security secretariat violates

Section 15 of Act 526 and the future compliance with this legislation cannot be

overemphasized. The Commission observes that there is no

standing operations command center for coordinating security operations

incorporating the various agencies of state with a structured command and

control system. The existence of a system of this kind would have ensured that

the deployment of the SWAT team would have been better handled from a

professional standpoint; and this would have minimized the prospects of mishaps

arising out of poor assessment of intelligence, improper planning and untested

execution strategies. PARTY ASSOCIATED MILITIA(‘VIGILANTES’) The Commission finds that the reality of

militia groups either formed by the political parties or otherwise affiliated

to them is beyond reasonable doubt. Evidence led before the Commission clearly

showed that these groups are either actively supported and/or funded by the

parties themselves, or by prominent individuals within the parties. At a

minimum , their existence is condoned by the two leading political partied of

the NDC and NPP for whom they perform “vigilante” services from time to time. Like all militias, these groups retain

minimum military or quasi-military characteristics; prefer men of well-build

physique and physical fitness; follow a regimen of training and observe

leadership and command structures. They bear names of known terrorist

organizations or ferocious creatures, or the name of the founder, etc. In some

cases, some of these groups bear weapons of various kinds, such as whips,

tasers or batons and have even been known to use firearms. There have been many

reports over the years of assaults and other forms of mayhem they have visited

upon members of the general public, including at the premises of courts to free

colleagues on trial for breaches of the peace. The Commission finds that these

groups are a threat to the very stability of Ghana’s constitutional democracy

as their acts amount to a challenge to the authority of the state. The Commission observes that these

groups are maintained by the parties and/ or their private owners for a variety

of purposes, but are united by one overarching feature –to defecd the interest

of their political parties by every means , including through the use of

unauthorized force. In this regard, the Commission observes that the modus

operandi of these militia groups is in opposition to the values of the state of

Ghana and of legality and accordingly denounces their existence. The Commission

also rejects as a misnomer the labelling of these groups as “vigilantes” given

the rather lawless manner in which they operate and their non-cooperative

attitude towards the regular law enforcement bodies. The Commission notes in

this respect that vigilante groups are fundamentally complementary to the law

enforcement bodies of state and they are often said to come into being and play

when the regular law enforcement bodies fail. These groups however, seek to

play a substitutive role and aim at replacing the lay enforcement bodies in

areas where the defense of the interest of their parties is at stake. In this

regard, the establishment and operation of party militia may seem to be

unconstitutional and to the extent that they are supported by the political

parties that are complicit may be in violation of Article 55 which requires

that political parties are to be organized along democratic lines, among other

provisions of the Constitution. The Commission accordingly finds that

the use of militia by the two leading parties of Ghana is a reality and is a

wrong against the Republic. The Commission further finds that their practices

threaten the safety and wellbeing of Ghanaians in particular, and the polity in

general. The Commission also notes that the fact

that the police establishment appears to have ceded ground to these militia

groups wherever they operate. This development bolsters the confidence of these

groups and enhances their sense of legitimacy as enforcers of the law in spaces

where the police seem to have created a vacuum. POLICING ISSUES It was palpably clear from evidence led

before the Commission that there was inadequate police response to the chaos

that characterized the conduct of the elections at the Ayawaso West Wuogon

Constituency on the 31st January

2019. Given the level of confusion that

greeted the arrival and presence of the masked SWAT team, the Commission holds

that there should have been a rapid response police team whose presence would

have normalized the situation and coordinated things with the SWAT team as they

pursued the intelligence they said they had on the presence of arms and

ammunitions in the house of the NDC parliamentary candidate. From the evidence,

the clash between the SWAT team and party loyalists at the residence of the

parliamentary candidate went on for about fifteen minutes with no police in

sight. To begin with, no police officer on duty in the constituency that day

reported the presence of this group while on their “confidence building”

patrol. Again from the evidence given, the use

of the SWAT team in situations likely to involve crowd control is undesirable.

The lack of capacity on the part of these institutions relative to the

electoral process in the Ayawaso West Wuogon was reflected in the use of brute

force and disproportionate use of firearms resulting in the injuries sustained

by unarmed civilians and members of the public. The Commission especially notes the

gaping disempowerment of the police in law enforcement relative to other law

enforcement agencies. The fact that the police officer on duty at the electoral

grounds appeared helpless and hapless in the face of the raging confusion between

the SWAT team and the crowd spoke volumes. This is worsened by the fact that

the many of the victims were unarmed and in flight from the SWAT team who were

giving chase at the time they were shot at. The need to rebuild confidence in

the police has become paramount in view of the need to re-position the police

to fully occupy the law enforcement space. Issues of party influenced

recruitment came up before the Commission as one of the reasons for the lack of

confidence in the police, especially by opposition parties, leading to the

parties seeking out their own security personnel. ASSAULT ON HON. MR. SAM GEORGE, MEMBER

OF PARLIAMENT FOR NINGO-PRAMPRAM The Commission notes that members of the

SWAT team committed criminal assault against certain members of the gathered

crowd. In its assessment, the Commission notes that some of these instances of

assault were committed while the victims were in flight and fleeing from the

SWAT team who were giving chase. Questioned, a member of the team (Mr. Sulemana

Mohammed) agreed that the assault meted out did not conform to the standard

training given for effecting arrest. Indeed, a member of parliament, Mr. Samuel

Nartey George who was on the electoral grounds when the incident took place,

was assaulted by the said Mohammed Sulemana. While confirming the incident of

assault, Sulemana informed the Commission that he slapped the person he did not

know was a Member of Parliament, because, the person insulted him and his

ethnic group. He further explained that had he known he was a Member of

Parliament, he would not have slapped him. The Commission notes that the entire

encounter between the said Sulemana and the said Hon. Mr. George resulting in

the slap administered by the said Sulemana was regrettable. In this connection, the Commission notes

that the action of the said Sulemana Mohammed in responding to an alleged

insult with a slap was unprofessional and must be condemned. The Commission

further notes that the behavior of Mr. Sam George, within the context of a highly

charged environment, was somewhat inappropriate and ill- advised, and could

have even endangered his own safety.

Sam George

OTHER INCIDENTAL ISSUES The Commission notes demands for payment

for endorsement of Police Medical Forms is a widespread practice in Ghana and

creates a situation that can undermine the interest of the poor and persons who

may not readily have the means when they have to operate within the criminal

justice system. The Commission also noted with regret,

the delay in the commencement of criminal investigations leading to possible

prosecutions. This undermines the prospects of achieving successful

prosecutions as evidence could be compromised and tampered with, or memories

may fade and trace evidence lost due to the impact of loss of time. This

omission is directly traceable to the police and the need to commence immediate

and publicly verifiable investigation cannot be overemphasized. The link between political vigilantism

and elections having been established, the Commission finds that the need to

resort to vigilantism at elections would be greatly minimized if there were no

physical ballot boxes to protect. The Commission also notes with regret,

the delay in the commencing of criminal investigations after the incident. This

has affected the prospect of successful prosecutions as some of the evidence

was tampered with, and so compromised at the scene of the crime. This failure

may directly impact upon the quality of evidence available for subsequent

prosecution. Finally, the Commission takes note of

the initiatives of H.E. the President for the disbandment of party militias and

to rid our polity of organized groups that operate outside the law. The

Commission commends the President and supports this initiative within the

context of its findings.

RECOMMENDATIONS

8.1. STRUCTURAL

8.1.1 The Commission

recommends that the President should review and restructure the Ministry of

National Security with a view to ensuring clarity of responsibilities and roles

as well as lines of reporting.

8.1.2. The Commission

recommends the establishment of a standing command and control center

tasked inter alia with the role of assessing and processing

intelligence for rapid deployment. This center will incorporate key officers of

allied internal security agencies including the police, military, national

security, fire service, customs etc.

8.1.3. The Minister of

State appointed at the presidency to the Ministry of National Security should

have a clearly delineated role with responsibilities indexed to that of substantive

Sector Minister. This should establish a clear chain of command and the

circumstances under which he or she can act in the absence of the substantive

Minister.

8.2. OPERATIONAL

8.2.1. It is

recommended that as a matter of urgency, the police and national security

establishment develop protocols for the assessment and rating of intelligence

received, and subsequent deployment of missions, if any.

8.2.2. The Commission

recommends that no masked or hooded men should be used for civilian policing,

especially in electoral policing or the execution of intelligence contingent

on, or connected with, any ongoing elections in Ghana.

8.2.3. The Commission

recommends that SWAT teams and police officers deployed to maintain the peace

and order on electoral grounds must have rigorous training in crowd control,

arrests, and perimeter security for both the ongoing electoral exercises and

for any allied security issues that may emerge in an ancillary fashion.

8.2.4. The Commission

recommends that standard rules and procedures for the issuance of weapons and

ammunition to police officers and operatives of the national security who are

sent on missions and accompanying rules of accountability for these weapons and

ammunition should be enforced.

8.2.5. The Commission

recommends that intelligence-based agencies should operate under the law and be

guided by the fundamental human rights of citizens. In this vein, the

Commission also recommends that operatives of the National Security Council

should be trained to internalize human right rules, including the provisions on

the fundamental human rights of the constitution within their Standard

Operating Procedures (SOPs).

8.2.6. The Commission

recommends a strict adherence to the rules on searches and seizures, especially

as regards to respect for the privacy of the citizen. Consequently, the

Commission recommends that a ministerial directive be issued reminding all

state operatives of the need to respect the citizen’s privacy except as

authorized by judicial orders.

8.2.7. The Commission

recommends that the SWAT team of the National Security Council Secretariat

should be disbanded and operatives be reassigned as appropriate.

8.2.8. The Commission

further recommends that support for special operations should be sought from

the specialized units of the police.

8.2.9. The Commission

recommends intelligence sharing between relevant agencies where an operation

would entail or necessitate inter-agency cooperation, such as the operation

that has formed the subject of this inquiry.

8.2.10. The police

should be better resourced so that they can maintain active communication

during the entirety of operations. Providing equipment to only the leaders of

an operation who cannot be everywhere at once leaves the flank unprotected and

this would not inspire confidence in any of them.

8.3. INDIVIDUAL

LIABILITIES.

8.3.1. The Commission

recommends the criminal prosecution of Mr. Ernest Akomea alias ‘Double’ for the

unauthorized possession of firearms under section 192(1) of the Criminal

Offences Act.

8.3.2. The Commission

recommends the criminal prosecution for the offense of assault, to wit, the

slapping of Mr. Samuel George by Mohammed Sulemana.

8.3.3. The Commission

recommends the immediate removal of DSP Samuel Kojo Azugu from command

responsibility at the Ministry of National Security given his failure to

appropriately command and control the SWAT team of which he had charge during

the operation at the La Bawaleshie school polling station. It is recommended

that he should be reassigned by the IGP.

8.3.4. The Commission

recommends the reprimand of Colonel Mike Opoku, for being ultimately

responsible for the outcome of the SWAT operation at the La Bawaleshie School

polling station. His liability is further reinforced by his failure to properly

define the mission for which the SWAT team was sent and ensuring that the SWAT

team complied with the defined mission. Further, he failed to conduct an

internal inquiry into identifying the culprits of the offence when revelations

became rife that there were operational lapses resulting in violations of human

rights.

8.3.5. It is further

recommended, that Col. Opoku be made to immediately release the weapons used

for, as well as the personnel involved in, the operation to enable ballistic

testing and analysis to be undertaken and for further investigations by the

police.

8.3.6. The Commission

recommends that Mr. Bryan Acheampong be reprimanded for his ultimate

responsibility as Minister in authorizing an operation of that character and on

a day of an election in a built up area.

COMPENSATION The Commission recommends the payment of

financial compensation to the following persons on the basis of injuries

sustained by them arising out of the reckless gunshots by the SWAT team , and

that is to say : Mr. Theophilus Sedofu Seidu Zaneh James Moore Mohammed Alhasan Ishawu Yaro The Commission recommends payment of

compensation to the following persons for damage caused to their properties :

Owner of Vehicle (model unknown) with

registration number GE 3844-17

registration number GE 3844-17 Owner of Kia Picanto vehicle with

registration number 1045-17.

registration number 1045-17. Mrs. Justine She, Owner of beauty salon

bordering the road.

bordering the road. GENERAL RECOMMENDATIONS The Commission recommends that the

structure of reporting within the national security set up needs to be revised

.In the current scheme of things the technical person who also occupies the

statutory security position being the national security coordinator is

consigned to a fourth level position in the reporting strata. It is recommended

that he be elevated to the first level for purposes of reporting

responsibilities by subordinate security officers.



The Commission

recommends that the roles and responsibilities within the set be streamlined

and clarified. The multiplicity of ministerial roles and scheduled officers

further compounds the problem and this needs reviewing. The Commission notes

that currently the following persons play similar if not same roles:

Minister for National Security Minister of State for National Security National Security Advisor National Security Coordinator Minister for the Interior (to a limited

degree). The commission notes that with the

current set up, the prospect of diffusion of responsibility with its attendant

dangers is high. The Commission recommends that the

police should review their recruitment protocols and install merit-based

criteria to ensure that the most qualified, and not the most well- connected,

persons are enlisted. The Commission recommends that there is

the need to criminalize the very existence of these groups to attack the problem

from its roots. Such legislation must cover the founding, funding, operation

and use of such groups. In addition, persons who support them must be denoted

as promoters of the crimes they commit and held liable for abetment. The Commission has taken note of the

circulation of certain posters titled ‘WANTED’,in certain public spaces in

Accra. These posters purport to

10.10. The Commission

recommends that the issues pertaining to the disbandment of militia be

appreciated as complex and involving. Therefore it is recommended that there

should be a multi- stage process to enable all aspects of the problem to be

appropriately explored. Such a step-by-step approach would not only ensure that

the two major parties would feel an ownership of the processes, but would also

enable the involvement of other stakeholders in broad –based consultations.

Again, since there are economic aspects to the existence of militias, issues of

alternative livelihoods are likely to arise, and must be handled professionally

to ensure a permanent solution to the problem or else the result would amount

to merely exchanging one group of militias in this generation for those of the

future.

SIGNED BY THE

BELOW-MENTIONED COMMISSIONERS, THIS FOURTEENTH DAY OF MARCH TWO THOUSAND AND

NINETEEN.

JUSTICE EMILE F. SHORT, CHAIRMAN

HENRIETTA MENSA-

BONSU, MEMBER

PATRICK K. ACHEAMPONG,

MEMBER

E. KOFI ABOTSI, SECRETARY

