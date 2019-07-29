Free SHS has increased enrollment-Minister

Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta has indicated that the successful implementation of the Free SHS programme has resulted in an increase in demand for secondary education.

And in order for government to meet this demand and ensure that no child is left behind, it has introduced the double track school calendar as a temporary measure in 394 senior high schools and employed additional 8,872 teachers in order to ensure effective teaching and learning in the schools.

To facilitate the phasing out of the double track system, the Ministry of Education initiated a total of 804 infrastructure projects of which 413 are expected to be completed in November, 2019 for use in the 2019/20 academic year, with funding from the Ghana Education Trust Fund (GETFund).

He said Eighteen workers on average are employed on each project site.

The Minister added: ” in addition to improving access, an Academic Intervention Programme was introduced in the 2018/19 academic year in all public Senior High Schools to improve the academic performance of students. The programme identifies weak students, especially those performing below achievement standards and provides coordinated and individualized support in after school, evening and weekend programmes.”