Former Assemblyman assaulted for sleeping with a married woman

Some angry youth in the Alafia Electoral Area of the Northern Region have assaulted the former Assembly Member for allegedly sleeping with a married woman.

The former Assembly Member, Brother Isaac was reportedly caught having sex with the married woman in an uncompleted building.

Rainbow Radio’s Abubakar Nuhu narrating the incident said the angry youth slashed Brother Isaac with sharp objects including knives.

According to him, the youth said the former assemblyman is an alleged rapist and a man who enjoys sleeping with married women.

The youth he said have been looking for an opportunity to expose him but found none until they caught him sleeping with the married woman today.

He indicated Brother Isaac is currently on admission at the hospital and in a critical condition.

Meanwhile, his attackers are currently at large.

By: Rashid Obodai Provencal

