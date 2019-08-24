Fmr Executive Secretary to IGP (Rtd) Asante-Apeatu wins race at Wa West

The former Executive Secretary of retired IGP David Asante-Apeatu, Superintendent Peter Lanchene Tuubo, has defeated incumbent MP for Wa West Joseph Yileh Chireh in the National Democratic Congress (NDC) parliamentary primaries.

Supt. Tuubo who resigned from the police service to contest the race polled 755 as against 317 gathered by old guard Chireh to represent the NDC in the 2020 parliamentary race for Wa West.

Mr. Tuubo’s resignation was met with mixed opinions with some slamming him.

However, he indicated he resigned based on the call he received from his constituents.

He resigned on May 1, 2019, to contest the race.

By: Rashid Obodai Provencal

