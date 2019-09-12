Fmr EC boss of Nigeria visits Ghana’s EC
As part of efforts to broaden its scope, knowledge and learn best practices on the electoral processes both locally and internationally, the Electoral Commission of Ghana has invited Professor Attahiru Jega, a distinguished former Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission of Nigeria to pay a three-day visit to Ghana from the 12th to the 14th of September 2019.
A statement issued and signed Mrs. Sylvia Annor, the Head of Public Relations said the renowned former Chairman was appointed Chairperson of INEC in July 2010.
He was instrumental in carving a niche for Nigeria’s electoral body by institutionalizing systems and measures that catalyzed the success of their presidential and parliamentary elections during his tenure.
Prof. Jega is a Nigerian Academic and the 4th Chairman of INEC who successfully conducted the general; elections in 2011 and 2015 in Africa’s most populous country, which were widely accepted by stakeholders.
The statement from the EC added: ‘’The Electoral Commission believes that he will bring this vast experience and expertise to bear on its operations, especially in the conduct of the 2020 presidential and parliamentary elections.’’
By: Rainbowradioonline.com