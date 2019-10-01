FLASHBACK: Reduce electricity tariffs now-Nana Addo jabs Mahama

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo before the 2016 presidential polls took a swipe at the then National Democratic Congress’ government increment in electricity tariffs.

The president who was the candidate for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) demanded an immediate reduction and went ahead to ask the Electricity Company of Ghana to suspend their billing system.

He said: ‘’ In Ghana, my understanding is that the tariff for commercial users is 32 US cents/kilowatt hour. The Ivorian equivalent is 13 US cents/kilowatt hour. Again, for domestic users, we are talking about 19.28 US cents/kilowatt hour, when Cote d’Ivoire equivalent is a tariff of 9 US cents/kilowatt hour. So, you put these things together, and, already, Ghanaian industry and economic activity are suffering unnecessarily.

A large part of it is due to the taxes, the insatiable appetite of the Mahama government for taxes – 10% energy levy which is charged for both domestic and commercial uses; a service charge of GH¢7 flat rate for every consumer and a VAT of 17½% for commercial users.’’

The Public Utility Regulatory Commission (PURC) has increased electricity and water tariffs with effect today [Tuesday] October 1, 2019.

It announced an upward review of electricity by 5.94%

It also announced an increase in water tariffs by 2.22%.

The increment is coming barely three months after the last adjustment, was done.

A statement issued by the PURC said the increase in tariffs was determined by the Automatic Adjustment Formula (AAF) which considers eight factors including inflation, in arriving at a review.

The increment will take effect tomorrow (Tuesday) October 1, 2019.

The PURC in June 2019 announced an 11% increase in electricity which took effect in July.

Read Below Nana Addo’s Statement in 2016

REDUCE ELECTRICITY

TARRIFS NOW

I have taken notice of today’s statement

made by the PURC that the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) should suspend its

billing system. I think the matter is more fundamental and should go further

than that. If you look at the rates we are charging, industry, as well as

domestic users, for electricity in Ghana, compared, for instance, to Cote

d’Ivoire, already, it puts our enterprises in a very uncompetitive comparison.

In Ghana, my understanding is that the

tariff for commercial users is 32 US cents/kilowatt hour. The Ivorian

equivalent is 13 US cents/kilowatt hour. Again, for domestic users, we are

talking about 19.28 US cents/kilowatt hour, when Cote d’Ivoire equivalent is a

tariff of 9 US cents/kilowatt hour. So, you put these things together, and,

already, Ghanaian industry and economic activity are suffering unnecessarily.

A large part of it is due to the taxes,

the insatiable appetite of the Mahama government for taxes – 10% energy levy

which is charged for both domestic and commercial uses; a service charge of

GH¢7 flat rate for every consumer and a VAT of 17½% for commercial users.

I believe all of these

figures can be significantly reduced to be able to bring the electricity tariff

system in our country to a much more competitive relationship with that of our

neighbours and what is going on in the region. It is important for us to

recognize in Ghana that, whatever we are doing, we are doing so in a globally

competitive context, and if we don’t recognize that, many of the decisions we

make about the management of our economy are going to put us at a disadvantage

from the get go.

I am saying it is absolutely imperative and urgent that the public authorities find a way to reduce electricity tariffs in our country immediately and do so now.

By: Rainbowradioonline.com

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

