Fix Volta Roads now or we’II block them-Residents

Residents in the Volta Region have served notice they will soon block all deplorable roads in the region should government fail to repair them.

The group which is trumpeting a campaign dubbed Fix Volta Roads Now, say the bad nature of roads in the region had increased the number of vehicular accidents, reduced tourist sites patronage among others.

A spokesperson for the residents, Frank Tobre, told Kwabena Agyapong on Frontline on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm that they have given government till the end of September or they will advise themselves.

The deplorable nature of the roads he lamented was hampering the development. of the region.

He said they would not want anyone to make political capital out of the issue since it was a threat to them.

Frank Tobre insisted they would hold demonstrations until the deplorable roads are fixed.

‘’I mean we will surely do it, damn the consequences because we want to protect the lives of our brother’s sisters,’’ he added.

The group wants the government to repair the Asikuma To Jasikan Road, Ho to Aflao and Ho to Juapong roads.

By: Rashid Obodai Provencal

