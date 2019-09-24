Fix our roads or we’II remove you & bring NDC in 2020-Asamankese drivers, residents

Drivers, residents and traders at Asamankese have hit the streets in the community to register their displeasure over their poor road network.

The angry residents disclosed to Nyankonton Mu Nsem on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm that the dusty and terrible nature of their roads has stalled the progress of the community.

The drivers said they spend their sales on spare parts because the poor nature of their roads destroys their cars every single day.

They sounded a note of caution to authorities to repair their roads or face their wrath.

They slammed the DCE and the MP for failing to lobby for better roads for Asamankese.

‘’The NPP thinks the area is a stronghold but we will vote against them in 2020 and bring in the NDC to repair these roads for us,’’ a driver said.

By: Rashid Obodai Provencal

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

