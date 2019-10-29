Fisheries Minister renders apology to parl

The Minister for Fisheries and Aquaculture, Elizabeth Afoley Quaye has rendered her sincere apology to Parliament following her inability to appear before it at her scheduled time.

The Minister was expected to have appeared before the House last week Thursday to answer some questions by members about her ministry.

However, her inability to appear forced the house to suspend sitting, a situation the Speaker vehemently spoke against.

The Speaker of Parliament, Prof Mike Oquaye, on Thursday, 24 October 2019 suspended sitting over the absence of the Minister of Fisheries, Elizabeth Afoley Quaye, to answer some questions posed by some MPs.

Prof Oquaye also sent officials from the Office of the Clerk of Parliament to go hunt down the minister’s deputy, Mr Kingsley Ato Cudjoe to come to the house and stand in the stead of his boss.

The questions were asked by Nsawam-Adoagyiri MP Frank Annoh-Dompreh and South Dayi MP Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor.

The questions were in relation with the payment of contractors who executed contracts in restocking of selected dams, a tax waiver on aquaculture input materials and the construction of a fish landing site at Dzemeni.

The Speaker insisted sitting be suspended to enable the “errand boy” convey a message and bring to the house her Deputy Minister or Chief Director of the ministry to answer before Thursday’s sitting was adjourned.

However, none of these personalities was present to appear before the house.

But appearing before parliament on Tuesday, the Minister rendered an apology to the legislators.

She said she received the invitation at a time when she was already on her way out of the country.

The incident she noted will not happen again.

The speaker of parliament Prof. Michael Oquaye accepted the apology saying parliament has in this light wrote to all ministries to take note that whenever a minister and their deputies are not around the responsibility is on the Chief Directors to appear before the house to equally do what the minister is supposed to do.

By: Rashid Obodai Provencal

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

