Finance Ministry releases money for payment of transfer grant, accumulated arrears for teachers

The Finance ministry

has released over forty-nine million cedis to the Ghana Education Service

for the payment of transfer grant and other outstanding allowances to teachers

in the country.

The accumulated arrears are from 2017 to 2019.

The breakdown of the payments as GH¢38.95 million, while

GH¢11.05 million would be paid as other allowances.

On an annual basis,

the memo stated, GH¢18.33 million was in respect of for 2017, with 2018 being

GH¢16.23 million, while 2019 had GH¢15.44 million accumulated.

The approval is coming after the National Association of Graduate Teachers and the Ghana National Association of Teachers declared a strike over the delays in their allowances, grant and other outstanding arrears.

NAGRAT is on strike

over the newly introduced Human Resource Management Information System (HRMIS)

acquired by the Public Services Commission, unpaid allowances and delayed

promotions among others.

For GNAT, it has declared the strike in six out of its 10 regional branches over the inability of the Ghana Education Service (GES) to resolve their challenges.

By: Rashid Obodai Provencal

