Film villain Danny Trejo rescues child from overturned car

A Hollywood actor best known for playing film villains became a hero in real life after rescuing a child from an overturned car.

Danny Trejo, who played the eponymous character in Machete and Johnny-23 in Con Air, crawled into the wreckage and safely pulled the boy out.

He launched into action after witnessing a crash between two cars in Los Angeles, which caused one to flip onto its roof.

The young child was trapped inside and strapped to a car seat.

Trejo was helped by another bystander, who was able to unbuckle the child’s seatbelt and allow the actor to lift the baby out of the wreckage.





The boy has special needs but Trejo was able to keep him calm during the incident.

Image:Danny Trejo rescued the young boy after happening to be in the area

Trejo told ABC7: “He was panicked. I said okay we have to use our superpowers. So he screamed ‘superpowers’ and we started yelling ‘superpowers’.

Source: Skynews



