Filling of nominations for District Level Polls free-EC

The Electoral Commission of Ghana (EC) has

announced through a statement signed by its Chairperson, Mrs. Jean Mensa that

the filling of nominations for the District Assembly and Unit Committee

Elections are free.

The statement, which spelt out the requirements

for interested persons vying for these positions said: ‘’ A Candidate shall, at the time of

submitting his/her nomination, provide to the District Returning Offcer

(Special Duties) four (4) copies of a recent post card size (bust) photograph

with a red background, showing his/her full face and both ears. There will be

no payment of filling fees. All completed nomination forms are expected to be

completed and delivered in quadruplicate.’’

Read Below the full statement

ELECTORAL COMMISSION

GHANA

IMMEDIATE RELEASE

DISTRICT ASSEMBLY AND UNIT COMMITTEE ELECTIONS – 2019

The Electoral Commission wishes to announce for the information of the general public that the District Assemblies and unit Committee Elections will be held on Tuesday, 17th December, 2019.

Accordingly, the Commission is accepting nominations from prospective

Candidates for Election as Members of District Assemblies and unit Committees. The nominations will be received in all Electoral Areas in each District from Monday, 7 to Friday 11th October 2019 between the hours of 9;00 am to 12:00 pm and 2:00 pm to 5 pm on each day.

l. All potential Candidates shall be nominated on the offcial nomination form of the Electoral Commission, available at each Electoral Area, unit Committee of the District or at the District Offces of the Commission, located within each Region from Thursday, to Saturday, 5th October, 2019.

2. A prospective Candidate will be expected to personally deliver or cause to be delivered on his/her behalf by the Proposer or Seconder of his/her nomination, the completed nomination forms to the Returning Officer (Special Duties) at a designated place in the Electoral Area or unit between the hours of 9:00 am to 12:00 pm and 2:00 pm to 5 pm on or before the 11th of October, 2019.

3. The nomination forms for each Candidate shall be signed or marked by two registered voters, as Proposer and Seconder and supported by eighteen other registered voters in the District as assenting to the nominations of a Candidate seeking election to a District Assembly and eight other registered voters in the District, for Candidates seeking election to a unit Committee.

4. The nomination forms shall also be endorsed with Candidate’s consent to the nomination.

5. A Candidate shall, at the time of submitting his/her nomination, provide to the District Returning Offcer (Special Duties) four (4) copies of a recent post card size (bust) photograph with a red background, showing his/her full face and both ears.

6. There will be no payment of filling fees.

7. All completed nomination forms are expected to be completed and delivered in quadruplicate.

8. A registered voter shall not propose, second or witness the nomination of more than one person.

We urge the public to be guided accordingly.

Thank you.

MRS. JEAN MENSA CHAIRPERSON

