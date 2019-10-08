FIFA extends mandate of GFA Normalisation Committee

The Bureau of the FIFA Council has extended the mandate of the GFA Normalisation Committee (NC) to enable the NC supervise the upcoming GFA Elections.

The second mandate of the Normalisation Committee expired on September 30, 2019.

However, in view of the upcoming GFA elections, FIFA has extended the Normalisation Committee’s mandate up to November 17, 2019, to enable it to complete the process of electing a new President and Executive Committee.

Credit: ghanafa.org

