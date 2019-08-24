Felix Kwakye Ofosu wins Abura Asebu NDC primaries

A former deputy Communications Minister Felix Kwakye Ofosu has won the party ticket in the Abura Asebu Kwamankese in the Central region.

He polled 360 views whereas KK Aggrey polled 20.

The other contenders, Francis Aduafo, John Kwadjo Tawiah polled 118 and 20 respectively.

The rest, Thomas Prepeh, Amos Arhin, Nana Ama Brown and Pious Essandoh polled, 35,

20, 327 and 94 respectively.

Felix Kwakye Ofosu is a native of Abakrampa in the Abora Asebu Kwamankese of the Central Region.

He officially declared his intention to contest the parliamentary primaries of the NDC in the Constituency when the party gave the go ahead.

As candidate for the NDC, he is most likely to face strong competition from the NPP’s Elvis Morris Donko who is the current MP for the area.

By: Rashid Obodai Provencal

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

