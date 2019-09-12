FDA arrest two suspects for attempting to rebrand 820 cartons of expired Lucozade

The Food and Drugs Authority has seized some 802 cartons of canned Lucozade over attempts by the importer to change the label of expiry dates from September 2019 to September 2020.

A statement issued by the FDA disclosed that the products were seized at Hong Kong near Lapaz in Accra.

Two people have also been arrested in connection with the case.

The statement also disclosed that the items belonging to Andiana Royal ventures.

The FDA through the statement advised the public to critically examine the expiry date of any Lucozade they purchase in order not to fall victim to the crime.

By: Rashid Obodai Provencal

