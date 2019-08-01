Fast track integration of herbal medicine into Health Insurance-CEO, Ameen Herbal Hospital

The 2019 China-Africa Chamber of Commerce ‘Business Leader in the Herbal Medicine Sector’, Sheik Dr. Amin Bonsu, has called on government of Ghana fast track the process of integrating the Herbal and Alternative Medicine Sector into the National Health Insurance Scheme.

The move he explained would enable more Ghanaians to have access to Professional Herbal and Alternative Medical Services.

He argued that such an initiative would help transform the economy, help the cedi to appreciate against the dollar as well as cut down on the importation of drugs.

‘’When herbal medicines are integrated into the health insurance scheme, it will boost and help businesses in the herbal sector to expand and employ more people. It will also help the economy to grow. The more you import, the more you are building the economy of others but when you encourage Ghanaians to patronise made-in Ghana products, you are helping in the reduction of importation. This is what I will encourage Ghanaians to appreciate. If we want to build the economy then is what we should do,’’ he said.

The CEO of the Amen Scientific Herbal and Alternative Medical Hospital made the appeal upon arrival from China where he was adjudged as the Business Leader in Herbal Medicine.

He received the award at an International event organized by the China- Africa Chamber of Commerce in collaboration with the West Africa Regional Magazine, held in Shanghai in the People Republic of China, at the Grand Kempinski Hotel.

Sheikh Dr. Amin Bonsu was also awarded for his immense ‘Contribution to the Growth of the Herbal and Alternative Medicine Sector’ at the recently held Ghana Pharma Awards held at Kempinski Hotel, which recognizes the contribution of General Health industry players to health delivery in Ghana.

These awards are a vote of confidence in the excellent Alternative and Herbal health services offered to patients by Amen Scientific Herbal and Alternative Medical Hospital.

He noted that Ghana’s herbal medicines are potent compared to others across the globe. However, we must take steps to package these drugs to meet global standards.

He said just like China has created the opportunity for patients to make the choice of choosing between herbal or orthodox medicine, Ghana must also reach a point where people make the choice between herbal medicines and orthodox medicines.

The National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) is a social intervention program introduced by government to provide financial access to quality health care for residents in Ghana.

The NHIS is largely funded by: the National Health Insurance Levy (NHIL) which is 2.5% levy on goods and services collected under the Value Added Tax (VAT); 2.5 percentage points of Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT) contributions per month; return on National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF) investments premium paid by informal sector subscribers and government allocation complements the funding of the scheme.

