Family of 3, murdered & burnt beyond recognition

A family of three have been murdered and burnt beyond recognition at Ningo Prampram of the Greater Accra Region.

The bizarre incident has been attributed to a land dispute.

The incident reportedly happened around 8 pm on Thursday.

The victims were burnt beyond recognition, Rainbowradioonline.com has gathered.

The family, a man, his wife and their five-year-old son were allegedly shot by an unknown assailant who drove them in the pickup to their farm where he allegedly set them ablaze.

The assailants allegedly shot them dead and set their vehicle, a pick-up truck with registration number GW 8970 V, in which they were travelling on fire.

According to reports, the family were on their way to fetch water for domestic chores after the day’s work when they were allegedly shot by the unknown persons.

