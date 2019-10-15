Expect more rains till first week in December-Meteo

The Ghana Meteorological Agency (GMet) has asked Ghanaians to expect more rains from now till the first week of December 2019.

The agency has also warned of possible flooding in some areas, adding there will be continuous above-normal rains.

The Head of Research and Applied Meteorology at the GMet, Mrs Francisca Martey, said it was not abnormal to experience such rainfall at this time.

Speaking to the Daily Graphic she said: “It is normal to experience more rains during the minor season. The difference this time is that we have had continuous rains from the major season to the minor time and they are above normal rainfall.”

By: Rashid Obodai Provencal

