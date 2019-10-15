General News

Expect more rains till first week in December-Meteo

The Ghana Meteorological Agency (GMet) has asked Ghanaians to expect more rains from now till the first week of December 2019.

The agency has also warned of possible flooding in some areas, adding there will be continuous above-normal rains.

The Head of Research and Applied Meteorology at the GMet, Mrs Francisca Martey, said it was not abnormal to experience such rainfall at this time.

You might also like..

Why attack my personality over your funds? Nduom to Gold…

It would be suicidal for our religious bodies to be…

Speaking to the Daily Graphic she said: “It is normal to experience more rains during the minor season. The difference this time is that we have had continuous rains from the major season to the minor time and they are above normal rainfall.”

By: Rashid Obodai Provencal

Continue Reading
You might also like
General News

Why attack my personality over your funds? Nduom to Gold Coast Customers

General News

It would be suicidal for our religious bodies to be compromised politically-Radio…

General News

Law Students present petition to Prez

General News

Senior Police Officers to supervise traffic operations & others

Comments are closed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

%d bloggers like this: