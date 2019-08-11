Exorcise negative acts & pray for peace, love-Rawlings to Muslims

Former President Rawlings has admonished Muslims to pray for peace, live, and progress as they mark Ei-ul-Adha today (Sunday).

The former president in a statement further encouraged Muslims and Ghanaians in general to exorcise negative tendencies that do not benefit the society.

Read the entire statement below;

EID MUBARAK TO OUR MUSLIM BROTHERS

On the occasion of Eid ul Adha, Nana and I join Muslims to mark the festival of sacrifice.

Eid ul Adha celebrates Ibrahim’s will to submit to God through the ultimate sacrifice – his son. It is a period for us to reflect on how much we are willing to commit to what is good, holy and noble.

Our prayers and sacrifices to Allah as we mark the day should be full of a common desire to see to the good of our families, communities and especially the deprived. Let us remember to pray for peace, love, and progress in our country and commit ourselves to exorcising negative tendencies that do not benefit us or our society.

Eid Mubarak! Happy Eid to all!

