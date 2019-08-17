Every village in Ghana will get a dam under my presidency-Akpaloo

The Founder and leader of the Liberal Party of Ghana (LPG), Mr. Percival Kofi Akpaloo, has outlined his ambitious agric policy for Ghana as an aspiring president.

The politician says he will improve upon the one village one dam policy under the current ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) and introduce it in all the regions across the country.

According to him, the three Northern regions “are not the only regions” with farms and farmers hence his policy on agriculture, will see to it that all villages in Ghana with farming potentials, get a dam each.

Under the planting for food and jobs, the aspirant wants to commercialize farming, construct 10 poultry farms each in a district to create jobs for the unemployed youth.

”Every district will have 10 poultry farms to help us produce more to substitute the import and also export to neighbouring countries.”

He has also promised to give incentives to young people who would express interest in farming.

Currently, three hundred (300) dams are under construction, the government has noted.

Four (4) out of the three hundred (300) dams, representing 1.3%, are the only ones to have recorded challenges.

These include ongoing works at the dam at Kajelo in the Kassena-Nankana West District which was damaged by unexpected rainfall. The damage has since been rectified, Information Minister Kojo Oppong Nkrumah said in a statement some few weeks ago.

He explained in the statement that about 99% of the projects are proceeding without incident. Some of the projects have already started serving the beneficiary communities well. Seventy (70) of the dams in the Upper East Region will be available for use before the peak of the rainy season.

The remaining dams are expected to be completed after the rainy season.

By: Rashid Obodai Provencal

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

