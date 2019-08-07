Sports

Esperance declared African Champions League winners

0

Tunisian club Esperance have been declared African Champions League winners after the Confederation of African Football’s disciplinary committee on Wednesday found opponents Wydad Casablanca guilty of abandoning the second leg of the final in May.

This reverses an earlier decision by the CAF executive committee to order a replay of the second leg, in which the Moroccan side refused to play on after a VAR controversy.

Both clubs had appealed to the Court of Arbitration in Sport, which last week found that the CAF executive committee’s decision was wrong and ordered the case to be heard by CAF’s disciplinary committee.

You might also like..

Serena Williams tops Forbes’ list of richest female sports…

Chelsea apologise for historical child sexual abuse and…

Both clubs were also fined after a hearing in Cairo on Wednesday.

Source: Reuters

Continue Reading
You might also like
Sports

Serena Williams tops Forbes’ list of richest female sports personalities

Sports

Chelsea apologise for historical child sexual abuse and racism

Sports

Transcontinental Race: Germany’s Fiona Kolbinger becomes first female winner of…

Sports

Four footballers get life bans for Asian match-fixing

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

%d bloggers like this: